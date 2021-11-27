GTA 3 vs GTA Vice City: Which remastered Trilogy game has the better gameplay?

With the recent release of the GTA Trilogy, many fans wonder which game plays out better between GTA Vice City and GTA 3. Both these games were originally made a year apart from each other, with GTA Vice City being the sequel where Rockstar Games polished their craft of 3D games.

GTA 3 is the first 3D GTA title to be created by Rockstar Games and that being said it is the simpler one. With fewer mechanics and missions, many players were left wanting more from GTA 3. When Vice City was released, fans were excited to see more playable content and a protagonist with a voice.

Which remastered Trilogy game has the better gameplay: GTA Vice City vs GTA 3

Rockstar has taken things up a notch in the Definitive Editions of the games. Both these games have been given a facelift in terms of graphics and gameplay. There were many successful mechanics from GTA 5 that were implemented to the titles such as the weapon wheel and the driving controls. This was done to improve the gameplay of the games.

GTA Vice City and GTA 3 Definitive Edition were met with a lot of cold criticism from the fans for being broken and buggy. Although the games look much better than the originals from 20 years ago, the cons out weigh the pros.

That being said, GTA Vice City seems to be the more stable game. Vice City's neon esthetics worked really well with the look that GTA Trilogy was going for and it makes the game look stunning.

GTA 3 has a lot of bugs in it and the gameplay doesn't feel as refined as it could be. Being the smallest game in the trilogy, GTA 3 had lesser areas where the bugs can be identified.

GTA Vice City on the other hand is a cult favorite and players paid more attention to the title which caused them to knitpick the issues in the game. With many issues of clunky controls and aiming problems, the game is not the most enjoyable.

Many mechanics that have been ignored in GTA 3 Definitive Edition have been worked on in GTA Vice City and that makes the latter seem like a better game to play.

Conclusion

Although GTA Vice City can be considered to be a better game, it won the title by a small margin. Rockstar's attempt to release the Definitive Editions of the games seems to be extremely rushed to a point where it looks like the company didn't pay attention to what was happening in them.

Bugs overpower the games and players have to deal with an unsatisfying experience while the devs work on a title update.

Edited by Rohit Mishra