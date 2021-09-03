GTA Vice City vs GTA San Andreas graphics: Which game has better visuals?

Both GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas are two of the most respected games of all time. Be it storyline or graphics, these titles set the bar for the GTA series at the time, and Rockstar Games has pushed its limits with each title.

GTA Vice City was the second installment in the 3D Universe, and it was released on October 27, 2002, while GTA San Andreas was Rockstar Games' next release, launched on October 26, 2004.

These games changed the standard for storytelling within an open-world game. The iconic maps of these games are etched into the hearts of the players even today.

GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas also broke many records when released and sold millions of copies worldwide.

Which game has better graphics: GTA Vice City vs GTA San Andreas?

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City was the game Rockstar came up with once they were familiar with Criterion Gaming's RenderWare engine, developed by Criterion Games. The game was a step up from previous GTA titles, and Rockstar made Vice City every bit as visually pleasing as they could by using vibrant colors and a neon-themed art style.

The game stood out for its bright color scheme, and players enjoyed the synth-pop style, disco vibe that they felt throughout the game. GTA Vice City had a light shadow effect, giving it some depth.

Small details like the tire-skid marks on the roads helped make GTA Vice City so graphically pleasing.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is graphically the best game produced by Rockstar in the 3D Universe. That it was also released on PC made the game work well under different resolutions and let gamers enjoy a very detailed game in terms of graphics.

GTA San Andreas lacked a themed art style, but the detailed textures and advanced shadow effects made the game more immersive. Many effects such as explosions, smoke, and water were much better in this title as Rockstar had time to work and polish it before its release.

The verdict

Both games are close when it comes to good graphics as they were launched in the same era, but when it comes to graphics quality, GTA San Andreas is the clear winner.

What GTA Vice City can't make up for in graphics, it made up for with its art style, but that wasn't enough to please users who were getting used to detailed visuals.

Overall, GTA San Andreas is more visually pleasing and looks more realistic in almost every manner.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

