Here are the limited time only achievements for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has several limited time only achievements, which means players better be careful.

Some of these achievements can only be done under strict circumstances. If a player completes the mission without gaining the achievement, they need to reload the save file or reset the game. Otherwise, they cannot redo the mission to obtain that achievement.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition offers a few of these in each of the classic titles. This article will go over the requirements for all of them. Players can use this article as a helpful guide. It will save them some headaches when playing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Here are the limited time only achievements

These achievements are only available for certain missions in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Here's what players should definitely know beforehand.

GTA 3 achievements

These achievements will not be too difficult to complete in GTA 3. Players should keep a watchful eye over the following:

Fare Game (Pick up Curly Bob in a Taxi during "Cutting the Grass")

(Pick up Curly Bob in a Taxi during "Cutting the Grass") Mob Boss (Keep the two mafia members alive during "Triads and Tribulations")

(Keep the two mafia members alive during "Triads and Tribulations") Got This Figured Out (Use a coach to pick up all 8 prostitutes in the mission "The Fuzz Ball")

(Use a coach to pick up all 8 prostitutes in the mission "The Fuzz Ball") Planned Ahead (Take out Chunky Lee Chong with a car gigged with a bomb)

(Take out Chunky Lee Chong with a car gigged with a bomb) Without a Scratch (Deliver Mike Lips' car without a scratch on first attempt)

Players need to be a little creative to get these rewards. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition allows them to think outside the box.

Vice City achievements

Players will probably have a harder time with these achievements. Some of these missions can be tricky to deal with, let alone these requirements. The player should be on the look out for the following achievements:

Baked Distractions (Highjack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!")

(Highjack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!") Chopper'd Up (Eliminate all hostile NPCs during the mission "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades)

(Eliminate all hostile NPCs during the mission "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades) Iron-y (Eliminate the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron")

(Eliminate the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron") Not my First Time (Complete mission "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops)

(Complete mission "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops) Salutations My Little Friend (Use the M4 to take out Diaz during the mission "Rub Out")

There are a few ways to make it easier. For example, when a player starts Demolition Man, they can take out the construction workers before the time limit starts. They can also use a helicopter in G-Spotlight instead of a motorcycle.

San Andreas achievements

These achievements are slightly easier than previous ones. Here are the ones to watch out for in San Andreas:

Assassin (Use stealth to eliminate all enemies in the mission "Madd Dogg's Rhymes")

(Use stealth to eliminate all enemies in the mission "Madd Dogg's Rhymes") Assert Yourself Next Time (Fail a mission)

(Fail a mission) They Can't Stop All of Us (Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground)

(Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground) Who Needs Directions? (Find Mike Toreno without any of the referenced locations during "Mike Toreno")

Keep in mind that one of these achievements requires a mission failure. Players must do it at least once before they complete all the missions. Otherwise, it becomes inaccessible for that save file.

Make sure to keep track of these achievements

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition does allow players to restart missions. If one realizes they failed an objective, they can lose the mission and start over. Alternatively, they can also reload a save file. It's a good idea to keep multiple ones just in case.

Players often feel a sense of accomplishment when they find all the achievements. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition gives away plenty of them. Players just need to be sure they don't miss a single one. Suffice to say, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition rewards their efforts quite handsomely.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul