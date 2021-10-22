GTA Trilogy: A full list of achievements for GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City achievements will test the player's skills in the upcoming GTA Trilogy.

Courtesy of Alloc8or, the GTA Forums may have potentially leaked the full achievements list. While not yet confirmed, these sources have been very reliable with recent events. The GTA Trilogy has got players very excited. However, they want to set their expectations.

For this reason, players are trying to leak content for the GTA Trilogy. This article will only discuss GTA Vice City and their respective achievements. Players will remember this game for its unforgettable atmosphere. It's time to take a step back into the 80's. Here's the full list of achievements for GTA Vice City.

GTA Trilogy: Here is the list of GTA Vice City achievements

All credit goes to Alloc8or and the GTA Forums for discovering these GTA Trilogy achievements. They will be ranked into six categories for better readability. Here are all the achievements for GTA Vice City.

Mission completion achievements

The GTA Trilogy allows players to collect these rewards just by playing the story. It features some of the more popular missions from GTA Vice City:

Big Heat from Little Havana (Complete the "Trojan Voodoo" mission)

(Complete the "Trojan Voodoo" mission) Chauffeur (Complete the "Publicity Tour" mission)

(Complete the "Publicity Tour" mission) Gun for Hire (Complete all assassination contracts)

(Complete all assassination contracts) Legal Counsel (Complete the "Riot" mission)

(Complete the "Riot" mission) Life of the Party (Complete the "All Hands on Deck!" mission)

(Complete the "All Hands on Deck!" mission) Mischief Managed (Complete the "Keep Your Friends Close..." mission)

(Complete the "Keep Your Friends Close..." mission) South American Connection (Complete the "Supply & Demand" mission)

(Complete the "Supply & Demand" mission) Tommy Two-Wheels (Complete the "Hog Tied" mission)

The player only has to complete these missions as normal.

Side mission achievements

These achievements refer to optional vehicle missions. GTA Vice City has a few distinctive ones, such as the pizza boy. Here are the ones to look out for in this GTA Trilogy:

High Quality H20 (Extinguish 10 fires)

(Extinguish 10 fires) Pie Guy (Deliver 10 pizzas)

(Deliver 10 pizzas) Point A to Point B (Drop off 25 passengers driving the taxi)

(Drop off 25 passengers driving the taxi) Running Rampant (Complete Vigilante mission level 12)

(Complete Vigilante mission level 12) Somebody Call the Wambulance? (Complete Paramedic mission level 12)

(Complete Paramedic mission level 12) Vice Vice Baby (Complete the Cherry Popper dealer subgame)

These vehicle missions must be done in one sitting. There are no checkpoints within these missions. It must be done in a consecutive order.

Limited time only achievements

GTA Trilogy players need to stay alert with these achievements. These are only available during certain missions. It can be easy to miss on a single playthrough. These are the only achievements with a specific time frame:

Baked Distractions (Highjack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!")

(Highjack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!") Chopper'd Up (Eliminate all hostile NPCs during the mission "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades)

(Eliminate all hostile NPCs during the mission "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades) Iron-y (Eliminate the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron")

(Eliminate the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron") Not my First Time (Complete mission "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops)

(Complete mission "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops) Salutations My Little Friend (Use the M4 to take out Diaz during the mission "Rub Out")

Some missions in GTA Vice City can be completed with alternate methods. Players should keep track of these when playing the GTA Trilogy.

Criminal achievements

GTA Vice City places a great emphasis on criminal activities. Most of these achievements involve getting in legal trouble. They are as follows:

Bloodstained Hands (Earn the Butcher criminal rating)

(Earn the Butcher criminal rating) Break it Up (Cause $500,000 in property damage)

(Cause $500,000 in property damage) Bull in a China Shop (Cause $1,000,000 in property damage)

(Cause $1,000,000 in property damage) Catch Me If You Can (Achieve a six-star wanted level)

(Achieve a six-star wanted level) Greasy Palms (Use a police bribe to reduce your wanted level)

(Use a police bribe to reduce your wanted level) I'm Famous! (Earn the Stuff of Legends media attention rank)

(Earn the Stuff of Legends media attention rank) Offender (Attain 50 wanted stars)

(Attain 50 wanted stars) Put 'Em Up (Knock off 15 stores)

(Knock off 15 stores) Take the Cannoli (Earn the Godfather criminal rating)

(Earn the Godfather criminal rating) Target Practice (Perform 50 headshots)

Some of this isn't going to be easy. It will definitely be a real challenge for GTA Vice City players.

Vehicular achievements

These achievements refer to vehicular activities. For example, players need to perform specific tricks. Here are the ones from the GTA Trilogy:

Daredevil (Complete 36 unique jumps)

(Complete 36 unique jumps) Don't Need Roads (Hit max speed in a Deluxo)

(Hit max speed in a Deluxo) Grand Theft Auto (Retrieve every wanted vehicle at Sunshine Autos Import Garage)

(Retrieve every wanted vehicle at Sunshine Autos Import Garage) Just Like the Real Thing (Win the RC Bandit Race)

(Win the RC Bandit Race) One is Better Than Two (Perform a 30 second wheelie)

GTA Trilogy players need to be good drivers to pull these off.

Miscellaneous achievements

Finally, these particular achievements fall under random categories. Here are the remaining ones for GTA Vice City:

Born in the 80's (Listen to all music stations at least once)

(Listen to all music stations at least once) City Sleuth (Find 100 hidden packages)

(Find 100 hidden packages) Done it All (Earn 100% completion)

(Earn 100% completion) Keepie-Uppy Okie Dokie (Earn a high score of 5 with the Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball)

(Earn a high score of 5 with the Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball) Kingpin (Unlock all achievements)

(Unlock all achievements) Prime Real Estate (Purchase all properties)

(Purchase all properties) Retro Lewk (Wear every outfit in the game at least once)

(Wear every outfit in the game at least once) Scouring the City (Find 50 hidden packages)

(Find 50 hidden packages) Vice City Mogul (Own 10 properties)

GTA Trilogy players will have their work cut out for them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

