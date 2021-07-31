5 reasons to play GTA Vice City in 2021

GTA Vice City has aged better than what some players might think.

Sure, its graphics are nothing special. Yet, the core gameplay is still excellent. It's a different style that might take some getting used to, but GTA Vice City is still one of the most enjoyable GTA games out there.

It's all about Tommy Vercetti's adventure throughout Vice City, as he tries to save face after a drug deal goes wrong. He eventually gets more and more powerful as he builds more connections and earns more money. It's a simple story, but it's perfectly complemented by GTA Vice City's core game design.

Five reasons to play GTA Vice City today

5) It's the first GTA game to give rewards for 100% completion

GTA III had 100% completion, but there was no reward for doing so. Hence, it was largely pointless. By comparison, GTA Vice City has 100% completion as well, but it also offers an incentive to do so.

This type of gameplay doesn't appeal to most casual players, but it does make the game seem more interesting to hardcore fans. If they bother to 100% GTA Vice City, they will unlock:

Maximum health of 200

Maximum armor of 200

Refreshing ammunition

Can recruit a bodyguard at the Vercetti Estate for $2000 (up to three times)

Makes vehicles twice as durable when Tommy Vercetti is driving them

The Frankie Outfit

4) It's still a GTA game

If a person loves the classic GTA formula, chances are, they'll love GTA Vice City too. It follows all of the core principles of what makes the GTA franchise so great, and it adds its own extra flavor to make it more unique.

However, this extra oomph isn't cumbersome. Instead, it makes GTA Vice City a unique game that is still familiar enough to those who love the GTA series. It's an old-school GTA game, but its differences to GTA 5 don't make it objectively bad.

3) Classic charm and nostalgia

GTA Vice City is very 80s-esque (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Vice City is still enjoyable today for the memories, regardless of 80s nostalgia or one's fondness for the game itself. Even if a player has never played it before, GTA Vice City stands on its own merits as a great game.

The 80s music perfectly captures the setting, and the clothing is also rather suitable for the location. It's not an 80s parody like one would see today, where everybody has ugly 80s fashion.

Of course, the game is still fun to play for those who loved it over a decade ago. Some things might not have aged well, but it didn't become a terrible game over the span of a few years.

2) It's one of the few GTA titles with Vice City as a location

Vice City is a cool location (Image via GTA Wiki)

It sounds like a minor reason, but it's more significant than one would realize. Many GTA fans are anticipating Vice City's return as the main destination for GTA 6, as this location hasn't been seen since GTA Vice City Stories.

It's been over a decade since Vice City has been seen in a GTA game. It has only appeared twice from the 3D universe onward, and it has yet to show up in the HD universe.

Of course, the location itself is pretty cool to explore. It's easy to navigate through, and the coastal vibes help make GTA Vice City stand out compared to other GTA games.

1) Diverse mission selection

All Hands on Deck! is an example of a more defensively-oriented mission in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Vice City is deceptively diverse when it comes to mission objectives and general gameplay. Although the core gameplay doesn't differ too much from GTA 3, GTA Vice City still manages to make the missions more varied. This, in turn, makes it feel like a more fresh and innovative game.

There are plenty of regular missions that many GTA fans know and love. However, there are also plenty of stranger missions, such as the various RC missions. Even the more regular missions sometimes have exciting features attached to them, which makes them stand out from the norm.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul