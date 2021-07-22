With a huge variety of vehicles in the game, GTA Online has always been known for the auto stealing experience that players love.

Suggested in its name, theft of vehicles and the questionable lawless universe the game is set in are the main factors that draw players into playing GTA Online.

With a lot of new cars added to the GTA Online universe with every update, players tend to forget the older vehicles and the sheer amount of vehicles that Rockstar has released over the years.

Similarly, the Hijak Ruston is a sports car that was released on March 21st, 2017, as part of the 1.38 Special Vehicle Circuit update, and it is a spectacle of a car. Some say it's based on the VUHL 05 but some believe it was inspired by the KTM XBOW. Either way, it is a unique car that shouldn't be forgotten in the Sports class.

Hijak Ruston in the GTA Online: All you need to know

“You may look, sound and smell like a corporate insurance analyst, but you live for the track. Your flabby, pimply ass is only at home nestled into a low-slung, carbon fiber racing seat. You fall asleep to fantasies of unconventional aerodynamics. You whisper 'monocoque' to yourself while you're jacking off in the shower. And there's only one name you scream out as you dump your load: Ruston, Ruston, Ruston.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Hijak Ruston is highly customizable but isn't the fastest sports class car out there. It definately is a beautiful master piece though. The two-doored car wins points for its looks and handling, making it an amazing experience to drive.

Its not the best car to race in, but definitely serves its purpose of being an amazing mobility vehicle whilst playing GTA online. It is an electric car that has powerful acceleration and is nimble around corners.

It is a little on the expensive side for a sports car, as it can be bought for $430,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website from the in-game phone or computer. It isn't the fastest sports car considering its top speed is 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322. There are always going to be newer cars added into GTA Online, but some stay timeless to people's sentiments.

