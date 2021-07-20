How to access GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update through the Rockstar Games Launcher

GTA Online can be played through the Rockstar Games Launcher app for PCs. The latest update that came out today can also be downloaded manually using the program.

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online was released just a few hours ago. This is a major update for the game, arriving after a 6-month hiatus. Players have naturally been quite hyped about this update.

Rockstar has released an update focused on car meets, tuners and other similar activities. The update has already gone live, and the majority of active online players have been downloading it.

There may also be a few returning players who are getting back into the game due to all of the new content. This article is for users who want to manually update GTA Online using the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Note: This article is for beginners or players who aren't accustomed to Rockstar Games Launcher.

GTA Online Tuners update: How to download the update via Rockstar Games Launcher

GTA Online players who wish to update the game using Rockstar Games Launcher will need to follow these steps:

The first thing that players need to do is to open the Rockstar Games Launcher application on their PCs. After opening it, they will have to go to Settings and then My Installed Games. They must then select Grand Theft Auto V and hover the cursor over the option titled Verify game file integrity. Finally, players must select the Verify Integrity button.

This begins the process of verifying the game file's integrity. Any missing or corrupt files are replaced via the internet. This will also begin updating the game if there are updates available for download.

The Los Santos Tuners update brings plenty of new material to the game. Some of these are listed as follows:

LS Car Meet - inside a dilapidated warehouse on Cypress Flats.

17 new vehicles - 10 of them have been released, while the other 7 will be added later.

New races - 3 types of races in the Test Track at the LS Car Meet, 3 types of races in the game map.

Reputation - a new kind of commodity that can be earned through races and other tuner-related activities.

Auto Shops - purchasable properties in GTA Online that can be used to sell vehicles.

Edited by Gautham Balaji