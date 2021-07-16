How to buy ammo in GTA 5

GTA 5 features an incredibly large selection of guns to purchase and use across a variety of quests. While each gun requires a specific type of ammo, players can pay for a collective pool of ammo instead of purchasing a different form of ammunition for every single gun in their loadout.

There are quite a few ways to purchase ammo in GTA 5. Players can purchase as much ammunition for a specific category as they like, provided they can pay for it. It should be noted that throwable items like grenades and flares often cost a lot more than the average magazine.

That said, GTA 5 features a wonderful assortment of powerful weapons, each more devastating than the other. If the player wants to be prepared for all kinds of attacks in GTA 5, they should make sure their loadout is as advanced as possible and that they don't run out of ammo while grinding a particularly difficult job.

This article explains how players can purchase ammo in GTA 5.

Buying Ammo in GTA 5

Image via gta5-mods.com

Local Ammunition Stores:

The simplest way to purchase ammo is to pay the owner of a local ammunition store a visit. These are often the same stores that players use to purchase and modify weapons.

In order to buy ammo from a local store, here's what the player will need to do:

Talk to the owner of the store Go to the transaction menu Select a weapon category Buy as much ammunition as they can pay for

Interaction Menu

Alternatively, players can also buy ammo via their interaction Menu. All they need to do is navigate to inventory, select a weapon category, scroll to the option of buying ammunition.

Call Merryweather

If the player is not up for a hectic hustle or needs ammo as quickly as possible for an impromptu job, they can, of course, give Merryweather a call and wait for their ammo box to find them. Given how incredibly efficient GTA 5 is in these things, they won't have to wait long.

