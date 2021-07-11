Choices in GTA 5 that matter: What players should know

GTA 5 has more choices than what some players might realize.

GTA 5 might not necessarily be a game all about choices, but there is still a good amount of power left in the hands of the player. It's still a linear game, yet it rewards the players for choosing one action over another in some instances.

Choices can be found in various Random Events, Strangers and Freaks, Heists, and, of course, the finale of GTA 5.

There are various different choices a player can make in these categories; some are major and have a definitive choice players should make, while others are minor in nature.

Choices in GTA 5

It isn't just choosing which protagonist to play as in some missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is a massive game with so much to do that a player can feel overwhelmed by some of the choices. However, choices in GTA 5 are largely simplistic and aren't as drastic as choices found in other non-GTA games.

GTA 5's endings

The most well-known example of choices affecting GTA 5 is present in the player's ability to choose one of three endings. The Third Way is the canon ending, and it involves Michael and Trevor both surviving, as the three protagonists take care of their enemies.

Something Sensible is the finale players could choose to do if they wish to kill Trevor Philips. Predictably, this means that they lose access to him as a protagonist and all of his unique features.

Some plot points are also left unresolved as a result.

The Time's Come is the finale players could choose to do if they wish to kill Michael De Santa. As in the above example, players lose access to Michael as a protagonist and some plot points are left unanswered.

Heists

There are several aspects of heists that players have a choice in. The most obvious choice is which path they will take. For example, The Jewel Store Job has two approaches: Smart and Loud.

Both approaches change the preparation missions and the finale. Similarly, most other heists share multiple approaches.

Then there's the matter of the crew being chosen. While several crew members perform similarly to one another, there is still a difference between pay. Likewise, there are two classes of heist crewmates: good and poor.

Unsurprisingly, the good crewmates perform well and the poor ones often mess things up, sometimes getting themselves killed in some heists.

Strangers and Freaks

Maude's Bail Bond side missions have two choices: kill the target or bring them back alive for more money (Image via Rockstar Games)

A few Strangers and Freaks, like Paparazzo, give the player a choice in choosing to kill somebody or to spare them. Considering the Gold Medal of that mission requires the player to kill Beverly and his crew in an explosion, the answer is more obvious compared to the previous choices in GTA 5.

Likewise, other Strangers and Freaks are quite simple in the choice they give to the player. Something like Bail Bond gives more money if the targets are brought back alive.

Random Events

The Altruist Cult Shootout is the result of choosing to bring at least four people to the cult (Image via Topsite)

Random Events in GTA 5 are similar to Strangers and Freaks in that there is sometimes a choice players can make. First, there's the matter of Trevor Philips deciding if he wants to do the Random Event normally or send the person to the Altruist Cult.

Second, some Random Events have two possible outcomes. For instance, Getaway Driver can have the player help Patrick McReary and his accomplice to unlock him as a heist gunman (and $1,000).

If the player chooses to kill them, they lose Patrick as a gunman but get more money.

Properties

Any of the three protagonists can purchase the Los Santos Golf Club in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the minor choices players can make in GTA 5 is related to certain properties they could buy. Some properties are exclusive to some protagonists, which means there is no choice in that matter.

However, other properties can be purchased by any other protagonist (with Hookies being either Franklin or Trevor). Different protagonists have their bank accounts, so it's a minor choice to consider at times.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul