How to call mercenaries and set bounties in GTA Online 

GTA Online Freemode is often full of pesky people who target the player without any prior provocation or justifiable reason. Eliminating them from the lobby is sometimes the only option. It also makes the player feel like the don of the underworld.

The option to call mercenaries is unlocked at level 35.

This article explains how players can set bounties in GTA Online.

How to set bounties in GTA Online

GTA Online lobbies often make for the ultimate Grand Theft Auto experience, but like any multiplayer game, they are also full of people who would do anything to get a rise out of you.

Putting a bounty on an annoying player is a great way to prevent them from destroying your gameplay experience in GTA Online. After all, people play video games to unwind a hectic week at work, and dealing with an immature fellow is the last thing anyone would want to do when they just want to have fun.

Here's how players can put a bounty on someone in GTA Online:

Setting a bounty on someone means the player will put a prize on someone's death in Freemode to have them eliminated from the lobby.

The amount of cash promised will be deducted from the player's account once the target has been killed by someone.

Doing this is incredibly easy. All the players need to do is:

Activate your phone in GTA Online Navigate to Contacts Give Lester a call Select the option 'Set A Bounty' Select the player you want to eliminate from your lobby.

Lester takes a commission of $1000 from the prize for dealing with the situation. Bounty prices can range from $2000 to $10,000. The greater the bounty, the sooner the target will be taken care of.

NPCs in GTA Online Freemode can also set a bounty on players. This usually happens when the player steals an NPC vehicle. When the NPC sets a bounty on someone, other players in the Online session can claim the prize by eliminating the target.

The option to set a bounty on someone is unlocked at level 10. Bounties can also be set on people who are above rank 10 in GTA Online.