How can GTA 4 players get the One Man Army achievement?

One Man Army is among the hardest achievements in GTA 4, as it requires players to survive the maximum wanted level for five consecutive minutes. Like most GTA titles, the wanted level goes up to a total of six stars in GTA 4.

The NOOSE agency will send everything they have against Niko Bellic, including powerful snipers and heavily enforced vehicles.

One Many Army is difficult because law enforcement will be relentless in their pursuit. GTA 4 players need to develop a strategy here and avoid open spaces at all costs.

One Man Army in GTA 4: Here's how players can tackle this difficult achievement

Unlike most games in the series, GTA 4 does not employ the military. Of course, that doesn't make things any easier, and players will have to stay on their toes.

Here is the easiest method for the One Man Army achievement

The best way to gain a wanted level is at the beginning of the game. Players will have to make their way through the subway tracks on Rotterdam Hill. There is a station they can visit here. All players have to do is run alongside the tracks. However, they should be careful to avoid incoming trains.

Readers should keep in mind that most islands are locked at this point. The players are stuck on Broker and Dukes until they advance the story. Entering a new island beforehand will result in a wanted level which is always going to be six stars.

This method allows players to get the One Man Army achievement quickly. Police will be unable to spawn near the tracks. In the meantime, players can make their way into the tunnels. They just need to wait five minutes. Before they know it, the achievement for One Man Army will be completed.

Make sure to stock up beforehand

Players can also pick up various weapons and armor. The video above shows the location of every single weapon in GTA 4. It's always a good idea for players to stay prepared as there's a chance for helicopters to show up. This is also why players should make their way to the tunnels.

One Man Army can be a satisfying challenge

Players can also try to get it done the hard way. The One Man Army achievement is more difficult if the player is fighting back. The best method is to use enclosed spaces like restaurants and run-down motels. Players will be able to secure a good vantage point, especially in linear pathways.

Overall, the One Man Army challenge is very doable. How a player achieves this is up to them. They can take the easy way out with the subway method or test their skills against Liberty City.

