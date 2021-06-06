How can GTA Online evolve as a standalone experience in the future?

The standalone version of GTA Online is set to be released on November 11th, 2021. Once the new version is released, players will no longer have to purchase GTA 5 in order to access the online mode.

Although little has been revealed so far, a standalone GTA Online might indicate that GTA 6 isn't going to be out for a very long time. Rockstar Games are currently making a lot of money through this particular mode, and it only makes sense to milk it dry. While GTA 6 remains in development, fans will have to settle for online modes.

Beyond the cosmetic changes in scenery, players want GTA Online to be accessible. The GTA series continues to evolve with each iteration, which is why they should approach the upcoming multiplayer experience in a different way.

How GTA Online should evolve as a gameplay experience

First and foremost, an updated GTA Online should make itself stand out. It's been almost a decade since the release of GTA 5. While there have been a few added features to the map over the years (such as bunkers and nightclubs), it's still the same old Los Santos. There needs to be some variation.

GTA Online should go above and beyond with a newer presentation. This also extends to the single and multiplayer features of the online experience.

GTA Online needs to have passive mode cooldowns

One of the biggest problems in the current meta is the player's tendency to go for kills only to immediately switch to passive mode. Once they hide in a safe area, they are fully protected against any form of retaliation. When the cooldown runs out, they can attack another player and repeat the same process.

Rockstar Games need to consider changing the cooldown period for using passive mode in this manner. Something like 10-15 minutes should be fair enough. Otherwise, leaving this feature untouched only encourages the abuse of this mode. It certainly wasn't what the developers intended when they implemented this feature.

Trolling will always exist in some way. However, that doesn't mean Rockstar can't make any attempts to mitigate current abuses of power. A passive mode cooldown can be a good start.

Make it a solo-friendly experience

Take-Two Interactive certainly wants to bring in a new multiplayer base for GTA Online, which is why they are removing the single-player storyline content.

GTA Online will always gear itself towards multiplayer since most people who play the game mainly use the online mode.

However, there are still players who prefer a solo experience. Sometimes, the only way to avoid griefers is to start a private session. GTA Online has a major problem with terrible sportsmanship, which only worsens when one is forced to interact with other players.

Rockstar should consider solo heists like the one in Cayo Perico. Having the option to do single or multiplayer heists wouldn't hurt since it gives players a choice based on their preferences. Many players don't want to waste their time on difficult heist missions only for a bad teammate to render their efforts pointless.

Rockstar Games should occasionally add new locations

Cayo Perico is a welcome addition to GTA Online since players long for different scenery. However, it isn't a fully explorable area outside of heists.

GTA players long for open-world exploration. Rockstar should break up the monotony with periodic releases of new locations within a reasonable development cycle.

GTA Online could introduce small updates to the physical map. Not everything has to take place within the interior walls.

Rockstar can even make changes to pre-existing locations to give it a new look. Variety is the spice of life, and players don't want to see the same place over and over again.

There should be seasonal changes to the environment

Once GTA Online is a standalone title, it no longer has to be confined to the rigid structures of GTA 5.

Unless enhanced versions bring different changes, GTA 5 remains in the same place seasonally. Players loved the brief intermissions in North Yankton because snowy landscapes are rarely seen in GTA.

Seasonal changes in GTA Online would be a great addition as they bring variety to the open-world gaming experience.

Map changes don't have to be constant like Fortnite. They just have to bring more life to Los Santos and the surrounding areas.

Players have spent too many years in the hot weather of Los Santos. Rockstar should give players the chance to finally explore a winter-themed setting in a major GTA title.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

