Should Rockstar introduce more open-world areas in GTA Online like Cayo Perico?

There are some valid reasons as to why Rockstar should consider adding more open-world areas to GTA Online as they did with Cayo Perico.

Although Cayo Perico isn't fully explorable normally, it's still a step in the right direction for new content in GTA Online. As it stands now, the vast majority of GTA Online's open-world areas are rehashed from GTA 5. That isn't a problem in and of itself, but introducing more new areas would do wonders in terms of making it seem more exciting to explore.

Open-world areas are the bread and butter of the GTA series. Without them, everything would just take place indoors. There's nothing wrong with that, but it would significantly limit vehicle usage given how small most interiors are. This article is not meant to be about Rockstar only focusing on more open-world areas; rather, it's about them hopefully introducing more of them alongside other content.

Why Rockstar should introduce more open-world areas in GTA Online

The Cayo Perico Heist introduced a lot of great features, including a new open-world area (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are many valid reasons as to why Rockstar should and shouldn't introduce more open-world areas to GTA Online. Rockstar is a massive video game company, which means there are logical boundaries to introducing new open-world areas.

Why Rockstar hasn't introduced more open-world areas thus far

Creating new open-world areas in GTA Online costs money (Image via Rockstar Games)

While introducing new open-world areas to explore sounds nice in theory, there are legitimate logistical problems with wanting to do so. For starters, developing new areas cost money. Given that GTA Online isn't a cheap game to make, this is a legitimate concern.

GTA Online does make a lot of money for Rockstar, but spending some of that profit for the sake of spending it is unwise. If there had to be a new open-world area, it would have to make sense in the context of GTA Online and what Rockstar has in store for the game.

That also brings the issue of what Rockstar could introduce. Logically speaking, they won't introduce a large area like Vice City or Liberty City into GTA Online out of nowhere. Hence, they would have to be creative with what they wish to introduce, which isn't as easy as it sounds.

Why Rockstar should introduce more open-world areas to GTA Online

Cayo Perico shows off the potential of more open-world areas (Image via GTA Wiki)

The most obvious reason for fans wanting Rockstar to release more open-world areas is to break up the tediousness of GTA Online. If players had new content to explore, that would be great for entertainment purposes.

Likewise, having new open-world areas would make GTA Online stand out more from GTA 5. The two games are already different in terms of gameplay and direction, but the one thing they have in common is how similar the map is. There are minor changes, like the interior of the Diamond Casino & Resort, but otherwise, it's virtually the same.

Finally, a new open-world area can help introduce new content. As it stands now, Rockstar can only introduce content that would fit the current map of GTA 5. If there were more open-world areas to explore, then that would mean Rockstar could be more creative with new content.

It doesn't have to be large areas

Cayo Perico isn't that big, but it's still good (Image via GTA Wiki)

While having an entirely new map would be a dream come true for many GTA Online fans, it's important to be realistic. Something like Cayo Perico is more plausible, as it's a small island that stands out from the rest of GTA Online.

Having more new open-world areas like that would be a step in the right direction. It wouldn't cost too much, and it could be used in future content updates. Rockstar usually makes new areas (although it's typically interiors to pre-existing locations), so it wouldn't be unheard of if they focused more on the outdoors like in Cayo Perico.

The Cayo Perico island is a good example of a reasonable open-world area that players could expect to see more from. It's small, but not too small that it feels not worth visiting (although players mainly visit it for the heist).

New life to GTA Online

New open-world areas are quite fun to explore (Image via GTA Wiki)

If GTA Online is going to be the main focus for Rockstar Games, then that game should get some new exciting content. As it stands right now, the Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most popular features in GTA Online, so it looks like having a new open-world area to explore was a success.

Of course, Rockstar could also focus on Cayo Perico as an open-world area. Introducing more content to pre-existing open-world areas is fine, especially if it's one exclusive to GTA Online. Naturally, introducing more small open-world areas would be brilliant.

Considering fans won't get GTA 6 for a while anyway, it's best to make GTA Online as interesting as possible.

