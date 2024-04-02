How can GTA Online users play Red Dead Redemption for free in 2024?

Rockstar Games has just provided GTA Online players access to the highly acclaimed Red Dead Redemption. Those who enjoy the developer's classic titles are in for a treat as they can now experience the complete Red Dead Redemption story, along with its Undead Nightmare DLC with the GTA+ subscription. The title is now one of the many benefits that come with the Plus membership.

Here’s how you can claim the free copy of Red Dead Redemption with the GTA + membership after the Cluckin' Bell Heist update.

Red Dead Redemption is free for GTA+ members from now onwards: A brief guide to claim it

Those who are subscribed to the GTA + membership can visit the below-mentioned links as per their respective consoles to access the Red Dead Redemption + Undead Nightmare DLC for free:

PlayStation 5: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10006164

Xbox Series X/S: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/red-dead-redemption/bwklfhwt7dhc

However if players aren’t subscribed to the membership yet, they can get it with the help of the links below:

PlayStation 5: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP1004-PPSA16755_00-GTAPLUS00001T01M

Xbox Series X/S: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/gta-xbox-series-xs/cfq7ttc0hx8w

The Plus membership costs around US $5.99 per month. Till April 3, 2024, subscribers can avail of the following benefits apart from the free access to Red Dead Redemption:

Access to Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition, Liberty City Stories, and Chinatown Wars

Pfister 811 hyper car

Access to The Vinewood Club

Access to The Vinewood Club Garage

New Chameleon Paints

New Clothing items

Other monthly bonuses, including $500,000

20% discount on rides like Declasse Impaler SZ, Canis Terminus, Bravado Banshee, Grotti Brioso R/A, and more

Rockstar Games also confirmed new perks to be coming later this year as part of the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Everything about RDR that GTA players should know

This Rockstar Games’ Western Action-Adventure video game was first released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It was ported to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year on August 17, 2023. This is the same version that GTA+ members will get as part of their monthly benefits.

Being a spiritual successor to Red Dead Revolver, the game tells the story of John Marston being forced to hunt down corrupt government agents. Just like Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption is playable from a third-person perspective.

Members can also try the Undead Nightmare DLC for the game. In this unique storyline, an Undead plague has taken over towns and John Marston must survive this chaotic world and find a cure to stop it.

If players haven’t tried this gem yet, the Plus membership is the best option if you’re a Grand Theft Auto Online player.

