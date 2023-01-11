How to change appearance in GTA Online without losing progress

Learning how to change your appearance in GTA Online is actually very easy. All you need is $100,000, and you won't lose any progress on your account with this method. Thus, you are not required to start a new account to alter how your character looks in the game.

You can change your mom and dad, your resemblance to your parents, your skin tone, and various facial features.

Note: You cannot change your gender using this method. GTA Online has no official way to modify your gender, but there have been glitches in the past that have done it.

Head to the Interaction Menu to begin changing your appearance in GTA Online

Go to Style in your Interaction Menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first step is to open up your Interaction Menu. Here is how you do that on the various platforms that feature GTA Online:

PS4/PS5: Hold the touchpad

Hold the touchpad Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S: Hold the view button

Hold the view button PC: M key

Once you've done this, scroll down to Style. Select it to see something similar to the following image.

It's the first option in this submenu (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first option here is Change Appearance. You will see that it will cost $100,000 to proceed. Keep in mind that you won't lose $100,000 right away. You can just view various options and back out if you don't want to spend anything

That $100,000 fee is only for players who actually accept whatever changes they make to their protagonist. Ergo, you can check out various settings and see if there is anything you desire to alter.

You should see something like this if you chose the 'Change Appearance' option (Image via Rockstar Games)

The options you can select from this new screen include the following:

Heritage

Features

Appearance

Apparel

Stats

Do note that you cannot change everything. For example, stats cannot be altered, even though the option is listed in this section. You are still free to edit other minor aspects of your looks in this menu.

Once you're satisfied with what you've picked, select the Save & Continue option. This is when you will spend $100,000. This amount of money is pretty easy to earn, so it's not much of a limitation.

What happens if you don't change anything?

You will see this if you didn't change anything (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you change nothing, you can quit to see something similar to the above image. The message will tell you that no money will be taken from your accounts. Thus, you won't lose $100,000 just for checking out what you could potentially change in the game.

This is everything you need to know about the Change Appearance menu.

Other notes about appearances in GTA Online

Only a few stores have exclusive clothing items (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some places of interest regarding clothing include the following:

Vespucci Movie Masks for masks

Binco and Ponsonby's sell the same clothes, even though that's not the case in GTA 5

The Diamond Casino & Resort sells clothes in exchange for chips

The LS Car Meet also sells some Tuners-related clothing

You should now have a basic idea of how to get the right appearance for your character in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

