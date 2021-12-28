How to complete Mission 40 - Deconstruction in GTA San Andreas

ws

Deconstruction is a mission in GTA San Andreas that takes place at CJ's garage in San Fierro. It's the 40th story mission in the game, and features a different side of Carl "CJ" Johnson. The mission shows how wrathful he can get when someone messes with his friends and family.

Here's a detailed walkthrough on how GTA players can complete Deconstruction in GTA San Andreas. This works for both the original game as well as the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas.

Detailed guide for GTA San Andreas mission Deconstruction

Backstory

"A little respect" goes a long way (Image via Rockstar Games)

CJ enters the garage to inspect his new crew, who are working on a Remington. Meanwhile, Kendl enters the scene, angrily explaining that construction workers from the adjacent construction site have been harassing her.

Cesar tries to confront them, but CJ assures him that he will take care of it, stating that he has been considering purchasing new property anyway.

Walkthrough

After the mission's cutscene concludes, players must proceed to the construction site and destroy the six portables scattered across the area. They can utilize a bulldozer in the game, but they can also use their remote explosives, grenades, or RPGs.

Players who want to utilize the bulldozer will find one after turning left up the garage. A few of the porta-potty's are also equipped with explosive barrels. Hence, they can also be destroyed by shooting the barrels.

The construction workers will begin attacking the players as soon as a stall is destroyed. They may get on and take CJ out of the bulldozer since it is quite slow. As a result, shooting them should be the first thing that players do.

After demolishing all six portable toilets, a cutscene will play in which the foreman exits the portable toilet and witnesses CJ's rampage. He immediately returns to the portable toilet to seek refuge. Players must now use the bulldozer to push the foreman's portable toilet into the nearby pit.

Players must hop inside the cement truck and back it up into the red marker after the foreman is in the hole. This marker is prominently displayed and is situated just in front of the hole. They must back up gently, as moving too fast will also cause the truck to fall into the pit. It would be quite hard to get out of this situation if that happens.

Once the cement truck has been placed correctly, a cutscene will be shown in which the cement begins to pour into the pit, burying the foreman. With this, the mission is finished, and the construction site remains devastated in GTA San Andreas.

