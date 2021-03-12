GTA Online is perhaps one of the best examples of how a studio can craft a game that doesn't compromise on quality or quantity. The notion going into any online multiplayer game is that it will cater to fans of one particular genre and switch things up with different match types.

GTA Online not only shreds that assumption to bits but sets it on fire as well. The game is replete with all sorts of genre-bending match types and game modes. However, some of the most fun players can have in this game comes through its fantastic free mode.

Free mode is essentially the quintessential online GTA experience. Every player in the session present on the map enjoying complete freedom to roam about and cause all sorts of mayhem. Free mode and the VIP/CEO Challenges switch things up to incentivize players to spend time in the former in GTA Online.

How to complete the Most Wanted Challenge in GTA Online

"The Most Wanted Challenge has started. Compete against your Organization to survive the longest with a Wanted Level to earn cash and RP."

― Challenge instructions

"Most Wanted" is a CEO/VIP Challenge in free mode that encourages players to get a Wanted Level and struggle to stay alive against heavy opposition. Getting a Wanted Level is easy, but players will need to cause a lot of ruckus to get a 5-star Wanted Level, which the challenge requires.

Players must remember that to participate in the challenge, they must have registered as a VIP/CEO in GTA Online first.

Players are restricted from entering their yacht, property, or aircraft using a parachute or a submarine. Meaning they have no forms of cheating, and only their will and wits will see them through the challenge.

Once the challenge has started, the player's time gets recorded, and once killed by the police, they don't have a retry. The timer collapses once players die, and their time is put on the leaderboard for others to beat.