How to complete Taxi Driver missions in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas provides players with the most diverse set of activities. The game offers something for everyone, from intricate mini-games to memorable missions.

Taxi Driver missions may sound dull at first. However, when players start doing them, they will realize how relaxing they can be, especially in a game where almost everyone is on the path of mass destruction.

What to do to start Taxi Driver missions in GTA San Andreas

Taxi Driver missions can be started at any time in GTA San Andreas as long as the player has a taxi. These cars are simple to recognize, and there are generally a lot of them on the road.

After entering a taxi, players just need to click on the top-left corner prompt that shows the corresponding button while driving to start the mission. A pickup location mission marker will be activated as a result of this action.

Players must drive to this location and pick up the passenger, who will then select a different drop-off location.

GTA San Andreas players will take about an hour to complete the mission chain

Taxi Driver missions have been present in almost all of the GTA games in the series. However, San Andreas is the first GTA game to have a tip meter in cab fare.

The tip meter functions as a risk-reward mechanism, rewarding players for rapidly delivering fares while punishing them for driving dangerously or taking too long.

This mission chain has a total of 50 levels, and players should be able to complete all of them in about an hour. Collisions with walls, pedestrians, or other cars have a negative influence on the passenger's experience, which in turn has a negative impact on their tips. Therefore, players should brake quickly to allow for abrupt corners and quick stops.

Passengers will appear on the streets at random. They frequently spawn in close proximity to the taxi. Players will then have to pick them up and drive them to their destination within the time restriction.

The time restriction is proportional to the distance covered by the player. Incentives will be presented to players who achieve a few goals over the course of the mission.

Players get multiple rewards for completing Taxi Driver side missions

Players must accept and complete 50 separate cab fares in order to complete this entire mission chain. Once they are done with these missions, players can stop their shift by pressing the same button they used to start fares. The accumulated tips will then be paid out in one big payment.

Players will receive a $500 prize for completing five consecutive fares and a $2000 bonus for completing 20 continuous fares. Furthermore, if players keep their fare satisfied, they will be rewarded with a tip. Most importantly, after completing all of the missions, all taxis in the game will receive the boost jump ability, as well as a limitless nitrous gauge.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

