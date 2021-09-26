How to create a character in GTA Online

Before players can start GTA Online, they must first learn how to create a character.

During character creation, they can be anyone they want to be. However, it's not as simple as other games. Players can't just pick and choose how they look.

Instead, their appearance is determined by complex factors like lineage. Here is a helpful guide on what to know.

GTA Online: Guide on how to create a character

Customization falls short when players create a character. They cannot manually change their physical appearance however they want. Instead, they have to select a few choices. GTA Online will determine the appearance based on these choices. It's not as straightforward as Saints Row.

Determine family heritage

A few familiar faces in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

To create a character in GTA Online, players must figure out their heritage. They can select which parents they want. Afterwards, players can alter their appearance based on their maternal or paternal side.

Interestingly, they may recognize a few past characters. The likes of Claude, Misty, and Niko are all available as parents.

Choose a lifestyle

GTA Online players want a life of luxury. However, they should have aspirations in mind. When they create a character, they must select a lifestyle. There are seven main ones in total. They are as follows:

Asleep : Increases stamina, strength, stealth,and lung capacity

: Increases stamina, strength, stealth,and lung capacity With friends and family : Increases stamina and strength; decreases shooting skills

: Increases stamina and strength; decreases shooting skills Playing sports and working out : Increases stamina, strength, and lung capacity; decreases shooting and driving skills

: Increases stamina, strength, and lung capacity; decreases shooting and driving skills Doing legal work : Increases stamina, strength, and lung capacity; decreases driving skills

: Increases stamina, strength, and lung capacity; decreases driving skills Sitting on the couch : Increases driving and flying; decreases stamina, strength, and lung capacity

: Increases driving and flying; decreases stamina, strength, and lung capacity Partying : Increases shooting and stealth; decreases stamina, strength, and lung capacity

: Increases shooting and stealth; decreases stamina, strength, and lung capacity Doing illegal work: Increases shooting and driving skills; decreases lung capacity

Players must divide 24 hours into each of these categories. Here are the maximum hours that can be allotted:

Asleep : 12 hours

: 12 hours With friends and family : Four hours

: Four hours Playing sports and working out : Eight hours

: Eight hours Doing legal work : 10 hours

: 10 hours Sitting on the couch : Eight hours

: Eight hours Partying : Eight hours

: Eight hours Doing illegal work: Eight hours

Asleep is the only category that doesn't decrease any skills.

Change the appearance

Last but not least, players can change a few details. When they create a character, they can add a few accessories. This includes hats and glasses. Players can also change their hairstyle and color. All of this also extends to age.

Players may customize themselves afterwards

GTA Online lacks customization with the "create a character" feature. However, they make up for it afterwards. Players can buy several clothes throughout the game. One prominent example is the masks. For example, players will immediately stand out with a chicken head.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul