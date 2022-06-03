How to create custom GTA Online emblems: Step-by-step guide

GTA Online is a live service multiplayer game that sees millions log in each day. Multiplayer being a key aspect of the game as playing alone is quite intimidating and boring. Online lobbies are filled with all kinds of players that include bloodthristy griefers that are hell-bent on killing defenseless newbies.

The game allows players to form crews that are clans/teams of sorts. Not only does it make playing the game more fun, but it also helps with difficult missions and countering griefers. Making a crew in the game is pretty simple, but this article talks about making a mark while doing it.

Making a Custom Emblem in GTA Online

A crew emblem is necessary to stand out in a massively popular game like GTA Online. As of now, the feature is only accessible to PC players and only to those among them who have a Rockstar Games Social Club account.

Those players can complete the following steps to create a custom emblem in the game:

Step 1: Open a web browser (Opera, Chrome, Firefox, others)

Step 2: Type in: https://socialclub.rockstargames.com/crews into the address bar and hit 'Enter.'

Step 3: Sign in or create an account that needs an emblem to be created it.

Step 4: Hovering over the 'Crews' tab will reveal a menu. Click on the 'My Crews' option there.

Step 5: Once the next page opens up, click on the 'Emblems' option, and then the 'Create Emblem' option.

Step 6: Open a new tab and navigate to https://en.gtalogo.com/. A simple search for 'GTA 5 Emblems' will also bring this link up at the top of the first page.

Step 7: After selecting a liked emblem, click on it, and hit the 'Copy' option.

Step 8: Go back to the Social Club tab and press 'CTRL+SHIFT+I'. This will open the 'Developer Tools.' It can also be opened using the 'Hamburger Menu' on the top right corner.

Step 9: Look for the 'Console' tab, enter the copied emblem code from the previous page, and hit 'Enter.'

Step 10: If the emblem does not appear on the 'Editor,' refresh the page and it should solve the issue.

Step 11: Find and hover over the selected emblem in the list below the editor. This should bring up an option to save the emblem. Click 'Save.'

Step 12: Navigate back to the 'My Crews' page and hover over the emblem to reveal an 'Edit' option. Click on it.

Step 13: Next, click on 'Start New.' To finalize the changes, click on 'Publish.'

Players should note that the change will not be immediately noticeable, but after a while it will be refreshed with the new custom emblem.

A custom crew emblem in-game is something every team must opt for to stand out in a crowd of millions. These custom emblems help a lot when it comes to Roleplay Servers. They are used to maintain identities and sort players. There are thousands of options to choose from in the game and edits can make them truly unique as well.

