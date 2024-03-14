How to apply custom Crew Color in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

You can have a custom Crew Color in GTA Online through the Social Club website, but it only allows you to choose from a fixed RGB palette. However, there's a trick that allows you to use any color you like as a custom Crew Color. This ensures that you have a unique hue for your vehicle that the in-game mod shops don't have.

The selection of colors in LS Customs is already quite limited, and some of them have to be unlocked via tedious means. An Auto Shop lets you get all these colors, with the basic ones being available for free. However, you may want a specific color you saw on a real-life vehicle that you want to replicate in GTA Online, and in that case, here's what you need to know.

How to get custom Crew Color in GTA Online in 2024

If you want a unique Crew Color that's not available in-game, you need to first make a Crew in GTA Online or be a part of one. Here are the detailed steps for setting a custom Crew Color in GTA Online:

Visit the Rockstar Games Social Club website.

Select your profile picture for the drop-down window and select Crews.

Choose one of your existing Crews where you're the Leader/Commissioner or create a new one.

Click on the three dots menu on the top right and select "Edit Crew."

You'll get a "Crew Color" option where where you can enter a hex code, edit the RGB values, or select your preferred color from the slider.

However, there's a limit to the type of custom Crew Color in GTA Online that you can add through this method. If you want a truly unique color, or you simply can't put the hex code for a color of your choosing, you'll have to follow some more steps. When you're in the "Crew Color" menu, right-click the color picker and choose "Inspect element" (Ctrl+Shift+C).

This will open up all the codes on the webpage in the Elements window on the right side of your screen. Look for the line that says:

</input id="crewColor" type="hidden" value=

Now put the hex code for your custom Crew Color in GTA Online next to "value=," replacing the hex code that was there in the first place, and press Enter. You might need to add "AA" to the end of this unsupported hex code for it to work properly. Now just scroll down to the end of the Social Club page and click on "Save this crew."

If you want to use this custom Crew Color in GTA Online on one of your cars, you'll need to make the crew an active one from the Social Club website itself. If you refresh and see a checkerboard pattern (implies transparency) for your Crew Color, you'll know that this method worked.

When you want to use a different color, you can create a new crew for that color. Alternatively, you can repeat the above steps to change the Crew Color and then restart GTA Online to apply the change. Hopefully, GTA Online 2.0 will allow players to choose their own custom colors without needing to follow such an elaborate process.

