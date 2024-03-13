Those wondering how to make a crew in GTA 5 Online in 2024 should note that doing so is extremely simple. The entire process can be wrapped up within minutes on Rockstar Games' official website. There are various options available to make a crew unique from others. There is also an Invite Only option if you want to keep it private.

Once your crew has been created on the website, you can invite friends to admit them as members. For those interested, here is how to make a crew in GTA 5 Online in 2024.

How to make a crew in GTA 5 Online: A beginner's guide

To make a crew in GTA 5 Online, head to GTA Online's page on Rockstar Games' official website. Here is a link for the same:

Rockstar Games official website

You must also sign into the website with the GTA 5 Online account with which you want to create your crew.

How to make a crew in GTA 5 Online: The Community tab (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now, click the Community tab, select Crews, and then the Create a Crew option from the drop-down menu. This will open up the creation page where you can set your crew's name, tag, motto, and color and choose to make it Invite Only.

There are also options for creating Crew Rank Titles from GTA Online player rank 1 to 100. Additionally, there are four Crew Action animations to choose from.

How to make a crew in GTA 5 Online: crew creation page (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once all of them have been set, click on Save this Crew at the bottom of the page. After this, you may see a notification about changing privacy settings to let crew members view messages and activity. If you wish to do so, click on Yes, and if you don't, click on No Thanks.

Once this is done, your crew's page should load up on the Rockstar Games website, allowing you to tweak it further, such as sending invites to your GTA Online or Social Club friends and setting a crew emblem.

How to make a crew in GTA 5 Online: Click on the question mark to create an emblem (Image via Rockstar Games)

Invites can also be sent from within GTA 5 Online, for which you must access its pause menu, go to the FRIENDS tab, click on a friend's account, and select the Invite to (whatever your crew tag is) option.

While playing GTA 5 Online with a crew is not mandatory, it can be quite fun, especially if you are playing certain missions, like the recently added GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update missions, in a group.

If you wish to delete your crew, go to GTA Online's page on Rockstar Games' official website, click on the Community tab, select Crews, and then My Crews. Now, click on the three dots in your crew's respective box and select Delete Crew.

How to make a crew in GTA 5 Online: options to edit, delete, and more (Image via Rockstar Games)

The website will ask for a confirmation regarding the same, and if you wish to proceed with the deletion, click Confirm.

It will interesting to see how Rockstar goes about crews in Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode. While it hasn't been announced officially as of this writing, some details might be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

