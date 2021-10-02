How credible is the recent GTA 6 announcement leak?

A widespread "leak" states that a GTA 6 announcement is planned for either November or December.

It's strictly a text-based leak, which is never a good sign of credibility. Not to mention, it simply states how news sources confirmed the various details listed in the post. Many other news outlets have shared the post, which has since gone viral.

It could be credible, but players shouldn't get their hopes up. Remember, the news came from a source that has no history of leaking GTA information.

How dubious is the recent GTA 6 announcement leak?

Many fans have recently commented on some GTA 6 news, partially related to the Instagram account shown above. It's worth noting that the vast majority of posts from this account have nothing to do with the GTA series.

If that's not a big red flag, then players should know it's simply a text. The details (such as Miami, gators, and the map changing over time like Fortnite) were in previous leaks. Most notable is the claim that GTA 6 will be announced in November.

The account has been suspended in the past, but that doesn't necessarily mean Rockstar Games was behind it. The Instagram account is still active and the GTA 6 post is still up. If Rockstar Games or Take-Two did try to censor it, then they did an uncharacteristically terrible job.

Also, getting suspended or banned on Twitter isn't a difficult task. Plenty of accounts have received either punishment for minor reasons. It could be a coincidence if nothing else.

What is known about this leak

Popular insider Tom Henderson has spoken about some details involving a Fortnite-style map and GTA 6 taking place in Vice City. The popular destination is based on Miami, so there are strong connections between the two leaks.

The main difference being that Tom Henderson believes the game will come out around 2025. If that's the case, players will have to wait for at least four years between the supposed announcement date and its release date.

Hence, it's more likely that some leakers have the wrong information. Certain aspects seem credible (like a Vice City location), but anything with dates isn't based on concrete evidence and is rather dubious.

GTA fans want a GTA 6 announcement

GTA news and more🌴 @rockstarnews18 Ok so let’s clear things up, over the past few days they have been new GTA 6 rumours circulating around the internet on a potential announcement scheduled to happen around October/November time me personally I don’t think it’s gonna happen especially if it’s a GTA 6 “leak” Ok so let’s clear things up, over the past few days they have been new GTA 6 rumours circulating around the internet on a potential announcement scheduled to happen around October/November time me personally I don’t think it’s gonna happen especially if it’s a GTA 6 “leak” https://t.co/dD8kaj9Jc4

Some believe the leak; others don't. Either way, GTA fans are talking about it on Twitter. People have been clamoring for an announcement, so it's easy for any leak to entice them.

GTA 5 had its initial release date in 2013. It's been nearly eight years since then, and there have been zero official announcements for GTA 6. Typically, GTA games get announced, and they receive a release date a few years afterward.

Hence, fans would have to wait an entire decade after the initial release of GTA 5 to hear about GTA 6. That would be a staggeringly long time for some gamers, especially if they were used to the old days when several GTA games came out in a span of few years.

