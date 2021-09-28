GTA 6 latest leaks: Details regarding announcement, release date, map, and more emerge online

Some new details have come up regarding the upcoming GTA game that has reignited the hype among fans. A Twitter post by a leaker claims that GTA 6 will be announced between November and December this year.

Rockstar has been completely silent so far when it comes to the next installment in their esteemed franchise. GTA fans have gone to great lengths to express their anticipation, including disrupting an interview and holding up a sign during a pro-wrestling match.

The latest information was posted on Twitter, after which the leaker's account was disabled. This article examines all the details revealed in this leak, alongside other information.

Note: The information analyzed in this article is pure speculation and has not been confirmed. Players should take these findings with a grain of salt until and official announcement is made.

GTA 6 leaks: New information regarding announcement, location and other features

The latest GTA 6 leak that came out on Twitter led to the account being suspended. However, the leaker soon turned to Instagram to repost their initial announcement. Here are some of the key points mentioned in the leak:

GTA 6 is going to be announced in November or December.

The setting will be Miami (Vice City), and it will feature hurricanes and alligators.

The map is supposedly 3 times larger than that of GTA 5, and it will be an evolving one, changing constantly with regular updates.

The majority of these details correspond to what has already been revealed in previous leaks. The announcement date, on the other hand, stands out the most and draws the most attention. Fans will be ecstatic if Rockstar makes an announcement by the end of the year.

They may be attempting to appease their fans following the disastrous trailer for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. If this is proven to be true, enraged fans may even forgive them for the E3 disappointment and the recent trailer.

Most leakers have confirmed the Vice City setting, and the fan community has accepted it as well. Tom Henderson has already shared details about the Fortnite-style evolving map.

The inclusion of natural disasters and new animals, while not confirmed by any credible leak, appears to be highly likely when previous leaks are taken into consideration. However, the fact that the map is three times the size of the previous game's is a new and debatable point.

Contrary to earlier leaks, the announcement window of November-December seems quite interesting as Tom Henderson and other credible leakers have stated 2023 as the announcement date for the game.

It remains to be seen if any of these "leaks" come to fruition or whether they are hot air by a random user.

Edited by Danyal Arabi