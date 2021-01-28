How to customize and upgrade the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online

If a GTA Online player has to safely traverse through Los Santos and Blaine County without running the risk of being obliterated every 10 seconds, there is only one option: the Pegassi Oppressor MKII.

The hoverbike is not only capable of flight but is also kitted out with all sorts of heavy weaponry, making it a formidable weaponized vehicle.

The Oppressor MKII is a favorite of GTA Online players and is one of the most widely-used vehicles in the game.

At the same time, it is also the griefer's choice as it can outclass just about every other vehicle in the game. However, it still remains a supremely powerful vehicle and is a smart choice for every GTA Online player.

However, if the player wants to customize or upgrade the Oppressor MKII, they're going to have to shell some big bucks.

How can players customize and upgrade the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online?

In order to customize and upgrade an Oppressor MKII in GTA Online, players are going to need a Terrorbyte kitted with a Specialized Workshop. The combined cost of the two is about $1,870,000.

Therefore, if the player really wants a new coat of paint or additional weapons on their Oppressor MKII, they must be ready to part ways with upwards of $2 million in the game.

In order to unlock the Terrorbyte, however, players first have to purchase a nightclub. This brings up the total cost by a lot. However, seeing as a nightclub can net the player a decent amount of passive income and can also be used as storage for various businesses, it is a good enough investment in the game.

Customization options for the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online, in addition to cosmetics, also includes weaponry like Explosive MG and Homing Missiles.

The options available are quite pricey but are definitely worth it given how dangerous GTA Online's Freemode can be.