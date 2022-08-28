The GTA franchise is a popular franchise that is loved and enjoyed by players around the world. It has also been around on mobile devices for a while, with up to five different versions available on both Android and Apple devices.

Even on mobile videos, these games give players a similar experience as one would get by playing the game on a PC or a gaming console.

Listed below are the franchise games available on mobile devices:

GTA 3 (Released on December 14, 2011) Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories (Released on February 11, 2016) Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars (Released on December 17, 2014) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (Released on December 19, 2013) Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Released on December 6, 2012)

How to download GTA games on mobile devices

Play Store (for Android Devices)

For Android devices, the official Rockstar games can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Users will need a Google email address linked to their mobile device to access the Google Play services, which is required to access apps and games.

Once in the Play Store, users can search for Rockstar Games. All official games released by Rockstar Games will then be found in the search results, as shown below:

Games by Rockstar on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Keep in mind that the games are not free to download. The prices of the games can be found below:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - ₹121.00 ($4.99)

GTA: Chinatown Wars - ₹121.00 ($4.99)

Grand Theft Auto III - ₹121.00 ($4.99)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - ₹182.00 ($6.99)

GTA: Liberty City Stories - ₹182.00 ($6.99)

Users will need a payment method linked to their Google account. Depending on the user's region, the accepted payment methods will vary. Once an accepted payment method is linked, users should be able to make a purchase, and the game will instantly start downloading upon successful payment.

App Store

Rockstar games on the App Store. (Image via App Store)

Just like in the Play Store, the games on the App Store are also not free to download. The prices of the titles are mentioned below:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - ₹449.00 ($4.99)

GTA: Chinatown Wars - ₹449.00 ($4.99)

Grand Theft Auto III - ₹449.00 ($4.99)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - ₹599.00 ($6.99)

GTA: Liberty City Stories - ₹599.00 ($6.99)

Users will need to pay via a bank account linked to their Apple account. The account should be logged in to the device on which players will download the game. The prices are quite different compared to the Play Store. Once the payment is successful, users should be able to download the game immediately.

Unofficial downloads lead to malware and adware

It is always recommended that players download Rockstar titles from the official Play Store on Android devices and the App Store on Apple devices.

Unofficial downloads from other websites usually offer extra perks and unlocked characters/in-game cash, while also including malware and adware to track and spy on devices without the user's knowledge. No matter what perks unofficial downloads offer, sometimes even browsing the sites might harm the devices.

Is GTA Definitive Trilogy coming to mobile devices?

GTA Trilogy News @GtaTrilogy



#GTAtrilogy #RockstarGames Mobile versions of the GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been delayed to 2023, Take Two announced. Mobile versions of the GTA The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been delayed to 2023, Take Two announced.#GTAtrilogy #RockstarGames https://t.co/e3pbi9MfLx

According to reliable sources, Rockstar recently shared plans for the release of a mobile port for the recently released GTA: Trilogy Definitive Edition. The mobile version is expected to be available by the first half of 2023.

With the older mobile versions mentioned above still steadily gaining new gamers, a Definitive Edition on mobile is expected to bring the game to portable devices with a more enhanced experience.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman