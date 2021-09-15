How to download GTA San Andreas on iOS devices

GTA San Andreas players can pick up their phones and download the game on compatible iOS devices.

Apple is a very popular brand that most people use. Some GTA San Andreas players likely use iOS devices. The good news is they can download the game by just visiting the App Store. It's arguably the most popular mobile title in the series since GTA 5 and Online have yet to go mobile.

GTA San Andreas is a timeless classic for many. However, years have gone by. Most console ports have been disastrous. Meanwhile, the original PlayStation 2 is a bulky system. By this point, GTA San Andreas players need a new experience. If they own an iOS device, this is their chance to do so.

Downloading GTA San Andreas on iOS devices: A step-by-step process

GTA San Andreas, now in a mobile format (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's a simple and easy task. It will only take a few minutes to download on compatible iOS devices. Here's what players should know.

Visit the App Store from Apple

A screenshot of the mobile game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone with an iOS device should be aware of the App Store. GTA San Andreas only costs $6.99 on iOS devices, such as the iPhone and iPad. It's rated 4.6 stars out of a possible five stars. The game is currently on Version 2.2. However, it's always subject to change. This includes bug fixes.

The download size amounts to 2.6 GB. Players need to make sure they have enough memory before they download. All it takes is a few presses of a button. It won't take long.

A list of compatible devices

Players should note that not all iOS devices are compatible. Older generations cannot handle GTA San Andreas in a mobile format.

Gamers should figure out if they have a suitable device. Thankfully, GTA San Andreas works with both iPhones and iPads, with the latter being perfect thanks to its wider screen.

Below are the compatible iOS devices for GTA San Andreas:

iPhone 4s

iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, and iPhone 5c

iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPod Touch 6th Gen

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE

iPad Mini 1, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4

iPad 2, iPad 3rd Generation, iPad 4th Generation, iPad Air 1, iPad Air 2, and iPad Pro.

A completely different experience

Here is some gameplay footage on an iPhone 5S. It makes good use of touchpad controls. Rockstar Games had to condense the controls for mobile devices. This means players will automatically climb over fences.

Players on the go can take GTA San Andreas with them. This concept was unheard of back in 2004, which was the original release date. Technology has significantly changed since then. Players no longer have to rely on consoles for the GTA experience. They can put it in their pocket.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer