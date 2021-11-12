How to download and install GTA 3 on PC, Xbox, and PS5: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA 3 was the first game from the series that was made in 3D. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released today, and fans can't wait to jump into the action. GTA 3, being the first of the series, was completed first by the fans.

Many players would like to dive into Liberty City to refresh their memories of Claude getting revenge on his enemies. The game was set in Liberty City, which is based on New York City. The story of the game follows protagonist Claude who is betrayed by his girlfriend during a bank heist.

This article gives players step-by-step instructions on how to install the game on various platforms.

A step-by-step guide to download and install GTA 3 on PC, Xbox, and PS5

Here are the steps to pre-order and pre-install the GTA 3 Definitive Edition across various stores:

PC Steam Store:

Players need to login to steam and search for the game on the steam store.

The game is priced at $59.99 and players need to complete the payment.

Once the payment is complete, players need to decide where to install the game on their hard disk.

Once the player allots the space, the download will begin automatically.

PlayStation Store:

Players can purchase GTA 3 Definitive Edition on the PlayStation Store by searching for the game and selecting the purchase option.

The game costs $59.99 on the PS Store, and the download option will appear in the Library after the purchase is successful.

Players will only need to keep their consoles on standby mode for the game to be downloaded automatically.

Microsoft Store:

Players must first log in to the app with their Xbox account on their console.

Xbox owners can purchase the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on their consoles or by using the Xbox app on their smartphones for $59.99.

Players must then go to the bottom of the screen and tap the Search tab, and then search for GTA 3 Definitive Edition. After that, they must tap on the game and then select Download to Console.

Finally, players must choose which platform they want to download the game to, then click Install to this Console. The game will now be available for download in the queue.

Players can find the queue on their Xbox console menu by navigating to My games and apps > Manage > Queue. If the game hasn't been purchased before, it can be done so at this step.

Edited by R. Elahi