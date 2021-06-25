How to download and install GTA San Andreas on any platform

Rockstar Games has released a number of terrific games over the years, but GTA San Andreas remains the most popular game of all time.

The story takes place in the city of San Andreas, which is inspired by sections of Nevada and California as seen in the early 1990s.

Players follow the tumultuous journey of the main lead, Carl Johnson, and the notorious gang he is second-in-command of. CJ, with his sweet disposition, crazy motives and hilarious dialogues, is unanimously agreed upon as the best character from the entire series.

GTA San Andreas is available on almost every gaming device: Android, PC and console. For those who didn't get to play GTA San Andreas in their teens and make it a part of their childhood, here's a guide that explains the process of downloading and installing the game on almost every platform because it's never too late to jump on the bandwagon.

How to download and install GTA San Andreas

PC/Laptop (Windows)

To play GTA San Andreas on PC/Laptop, players will need to purchase a copy of the game from the official website of Rockstar Games. Players can also grab a copy of the game from Steam Client at an affordable price.

Android

The only legal way to play GTA San Andreas on Android devices is to purchase and download it from Google Playstore. Several online sites infringe the copyrights of the publishers by creating pirated versions of the game. Rockstar, for obvious reasons, does not allow piracy of its games and reserves the right to ban anyone who plays GTA San Andreas without paying for it.

Moreover, sites that offer "free" versions of the game often carry malware and viruses. So it's better to follow the legitimate route and pay for the game via authentic means before installing it.

Here's how players can download and install GTA San Andreas on Android devices

Go to Playstore

Type GTA San Andreas in the search bar

Click on the most relevant result

Click on the purchase button

Complete the transaction process and hit the install button

iPhone/iPad (iOS)

The process of downloading GTA San Andreas on iPhone/iPad (iOS) is almost the same as that of android devices.

Here are the steps players need to follow to download GTA San Andreas on iPhone/iPad(iOs) devices

Open Apple Store on the iPhone/iPad (iOS)

Type GTA San Andreas in the search bar

Click on the most relevant result and tap on the purchase button

Fill in payment and wait for the transaction to go through

When the transaction is successful, hit the install button.

