How to download and install GTA Vice City on any platform

GTA Vice City was released almost two decades ago by Rockstar Games, and even though the franchise has come a long way since then, the second installment in the 3D series remains one of the most popular titles of all time.

The game takes place in Vice City, a beautiful, sprawling city inspired by Miami. Players follow the journey of the main lead, Tommy Vercetti, as he defeats those who oppressed him for years and builds his criminal empire in the city.

GTA Vice City is terrific, to say the least. Packed with full-throttle missions and gut-twisting quests, it is one of the most iconic games in the world.

The game is available on all gaming platforms: PCs, Androids and consoles. For those who missed out on GTA Vice City in their teens and now wish to play it, here's an easy guide that walks players through the process of downloading the game on almost every platform.

How to download and install GTA Vice City on almost every platform?

PC/Laptop (Windows)

To play GTA Vice City on PC/Laptops, players will need to purchase an official copy of the game from the Rockstar Games' site. Players can also grab a copy of the game from Steam Client at an affordable rate.

Android

Image via Pointtech, Youtube

The only legal way to download and install GTA Vice City on Android devices is to purchase and download it from Google Playstore. Several online sites claim to have "free" versions of the game, but it should be noted that piracy is strictly against the policy of the publishers.

Moreover, pirated versions of GTA Vice City do not guarantee security to the device and often carry malware and hacking traps. So, it's better to abide by the law and pay for the game instead of using a third-party source.

Here's how players can install GTA Vice City on Android devices:

Open Google Playstore

Type GTA Vice City in the search bar

Tap on the most authentic result and click on the purchase button

Complete the transaction process and hit the install butto

iPhone/iPad (iOS)

Image via Afaq vlogs, Youtube

The process of downloading GTA Vice City on iPhone/iPad (iOS) is almost the same as that of android devices.

Here are the steps that need to be followed to download GTA Vice City on iPhone/iPad (iOS):

Open Apple Store on the iPhone/iPad (iOS)

Type GTA Vice City in the search bar

Click on the most relevant result and tap on the purchase button

Fill in payment and wait for the transaction to go through

When the transaction is successful, hit the install button.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod