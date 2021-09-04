How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices easily using Steam Link for PC (2021)

GTA 5 is a must-play game for most open-world fans, owing to its rich gameplay experience. However, there are many gamers whose computers lack the recommended system requirements for playing it.

Although GTA 5 was released almost a decade ago, it's still quite a taxing game for most PCs. Running it requires a somewhat decent computer with a lot of available disk space.

Sometimes, however, players may wish to enjoy a portable experience of GTA 5. They can make their dreams a reality, as there is a way to do so.

If users have an Android device and a good-quality internet connection, they can enjoy the game on their mobiles. All it takes is to download Steam Link and use it to stream GTA 5 on Android.

This only works if the game has been purchased through Steam and not any other digital marketplace.

GTA 5 on Android: Using Steam Link to play the game on smartphones

Before attempting to play GTA 5 through Steam Link, players should be aware of the following requirements:

A high-end Android smartphone.

A computer capable of meeting the game's system requirements.

A reliable internet connection.

An account on Steam.

PC and smartphone connected to the same network.

Players have to own a virtual copy of GTA 5 in their Steam Library. They can purchase and download the game from here.

Steam Link has to be downloaded on the Android device from the Play Store. Alternatively, players can click this link. Here is the relevant page on Steam detailing the usage of the app.

Steps to play GTA 5 using Steam Link

Steam Link requires an internet connection with low latency (Image via Steam)

Steam Link lets gamers stream games from their PCs to mobile devices remotely. The streaming performance will be affected by the bandwidth and latency between the PC and the device while using Steam Link. Hence, it is recommended to have a decent internet connection, preferably with low latency (20ms to 40ms).

Steam Link can stream any game that the host computer is capable of running. The only requirement is that it has to be bought from Steam. After connecting their smartphones to the same network as their PC, gamers must complete the following steps:

They need to have GTA 5 downloaded and installed on their PCs via Steam.

After installing Steam Link on the smartphone, players have to pair the phone to their PC.

Once done, they must press the Start Playing button, which will switch their screen to Big Picture mode. This will make the Android device reflect the PC screen.

Finally, users must choose GTA 5 from their Steam Library and press the Play button.

The game will start on the PC while the audio and video are streamed to the smartphone. Readers may connect a controller to the same network or use their phones to control the game.

