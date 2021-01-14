How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link and PS Remote Play: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 is often the first name that pop-ups in the conversation of the most highly-acclaimed installments in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It is a roaring success and is also the second-best-selling video game of all time.

Though it has been a while since the initial release of the title, it has managed to stay relevant, and GTA Online has been one of the pillars.

Such is the popularity of the game that it continues to sell even today on various platforms. Several titles from the Grand Theft Auto series are available on consoles, PC and even smartphones. However, GTA 5 isn't available for mobile platforms.

The closest thing that the players can do to play the title on mobile phones is to mirror it using applications like Steam Link or PS Remote Play.

Also Read: 5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end Android devices in 2021

How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link and PS Remote Play

#1 - Steam Link

Steam Link

Step 1: Players have to download the Steam Link application on their device. Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the app.

Advertisement

Step 2: Pair the mobile to the Steam app and tap on the "Start Playing" button.

Pair the mobile device

Step 3: The users’ screen will then transition to the "Big Picture Mode," and everything on their PC and laptop will start getting mirrored on their mobile device.

Step 4: Lastly, they have to select GTA 5 from their Steam library and press the "Play" button.

It is important to note that players require a PC or laptop capable of running GTA 5. Also, players need a stable internet connection and mobile devices connected to the same network.

Also Read: GTA 5 voice actors re-enact 'Lamar roasts Franklin' scene in real life

#2 - PS Remote Play

PS Remote Play

Step 1: Download the "PS Remote Play" application. The Google Play Store page link of the application is given below:

Advertisement

PS Remote Play: Click here

Step 2: Users have to enable the "Enable Remote Play" option on their Play Station. Follow these steps to do so: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

Step 3: Users have to log in to their PlayStation accounts and tap on the "Start" button.

Step 4: The obile phone will automatically connect to the PlayStation, and the screen will start mirroring.

If the device doesn’t get connected, manually register the device via Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add device.

Also Read: How to join Grizzly Gaming server in GTA 5 RP.