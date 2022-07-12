How to drift in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

GTA Online has a lot of players who love to race around Los Santos, especially since the Los Santos Car Meet update.

Drifting is a driving technique where one intentionally oversteers while maintaining control of the car, and takes a corner successfully. It’s a trick that can be mastered by players who want to show off their skills in the game's open world.

It becomes an important skill while participating in several races, as it can help players get an advantage while taking corners. With that being said, let’s learn what drifting is in detail and how to do it in GTA Online.

Exploring the mechanics behind drifting in GTA Online

Drifting was first introduced in GTA 3, however San Andreas was the first to give players more control over it.

It is essentially a technique that causes the rear slip angle of the car to exceed the front slip angle to the extent that the front wheel is in the opposite direction to the turn. It improves the rate at which a vehicle can steer in any direction that players want.

In an ideal drift, the driver is steering right when the vehicle drifts around the left corner, and vice versa. During the turn, the car loses its rear traction or control and spins around the corner while the player prevents the car from spinning out completely.

Although true drifting is not possible in GTA Online, players can apply low-grip tires to select cars to make them more prone to sliding.

A guide to drifting in GTA Online

To drift in the game, it’s important to pick the right tool. Players first need to get one such vehicle from the list of drift-capable cars in the game, such as Pfister Comet S2, Vulcar Warrener HKR, and Karin Futo GTX.

Once players pick a ride of their choice, it’s time to practice and learn how to drift. To start one, they first need to hit accelerate for a good amount of time and wait for a corner.

When going around one, they must release the accelerate button for a bit but shouldn't go for the brakes immediately. This helps in keeping the momentum of the car without sacrificing much speed.

While releasing the acceleration, players must press the correct directional input as they turn into the corner and immediately press the handbrake once to initiate a drift. Once the car starts sliding, they must press the directional input that is opposite of the turn.

Finally, players should straighten their cars out to maintain their speed.

The best car that players should try out

Among all the cars available in the game, Dinka RT3000 is considered to be one of the best vehicles due to its precise steering. It seems to be powered by an Inline-4 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, which helps it boast good acceleration and allows it to reach amazing top speed in no time.

Dinka RT3000's steering is so good that it allows players to point in which direction the car should move while maintaining the speed. Its characteristics make it very easy for players to drift without much effort, especially while taking a corner.

The car is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,715,000, if not at a discount.

Lastly, practice is the key to mastering the art of drift in GTA Online and players should repeat the process several times before competing in races.

