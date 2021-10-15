How to earn $100,000 in GTA Online this week

From now until 20 October 2021, GTA Online players can earn $100,000 if they have an Amazon Prime account.

All they have to do is link their Prime Gaming with Rockstar Games Social Club. This can be done anytime within the week. Special offers also include a few discounts on select vehicles. Everything is expensive in GTA Online, so an extra cash boost goes a long way.

Prime Gaming is a great way to reap in the rewards. GTA Online players may strongly consider getting an account for themselves. $100,000 may not seem like much. However, it also doesn't take much to get it for free. The offer will last until 20 October 2021, so there's plenty of time.

GTA Online: Earn $100,000 this week

This week is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a lot going on this week at GTA Online. One of the biggest incentives to play is the free $100,000 bonus. There are also a few discounts for certain vehicles. Here's what players should do this week.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon has a feature called Prime Gaming. Not only does it offer free downloadable games, it also provides bonus content for popular ones. Gamers can also get a free monthly subscription to Twitch channels.

GTA Online has a steady relationship with Prime Gaming, via the Rockstar Games Social Club. Players can sign up for Amazon Prime and get access to these exclusive discounts. $100,000 will be given to any member who plays GTA Online within this week. It's a simple and easy way to make lots of money.

Rockstar usually offers these types of deals every few weeks or so.

Bonus discounts

GTA Online is also offering price cuts on certain vehicles. This only applies to Prime Gaming members. Here are the discounts:

Dinka RT3000 (35 percent)

(35 percent) Lampadati Casco (65 percent)

Just like the free $100,000, this offer only lasts until 20 October 2021. These classic vehicles offer good performance skills and are also easy to control. Players should take advantage of these discounts while they can. The Casco is currently within a reasonable price range.

Any leftover money can be used to upgrade these vehicles. Players can expect reliability from either the RT3000 or the Casco.

Signing up is easy

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, it only costs $12.99 per month. GTA Online players can sign up for a free account by entering their basic information. The same applies to the Rockstar Games Social Club. It will only take a few minutes to complete.

Players can now link these accounts to GTA Online. They can do it under the settings option in their profile. Players should look for a tab called Linked Accounts. Once that is taken care of, they will receive a confirmation message.

Also Read

That's all it takes. GTA Online players can now get their free $100,000, as well as bonus discounts. Remember, they have until 20 October 2021.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul