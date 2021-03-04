How to earn the Panic Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts in GTA Online this week

GTA Online is pretty generous when it comes to discounts and bonuses. Every Thursday, players are treated to all sorts of new goodies and discounts in the game.

The joy of getting a cosmetic item as a bonus for completing certain objectives or activities is one of the many reasons why players still play GTA Online.

Rockstar Games have been able to maintain their sizeable player base in GTA Online because of these Weekly Updates.

Through the bonuses offered on the many activities in GTA Online, players are incentivized to return to the game every week as it means they would be able to earn more by participating in certain activities.

This week, bonuses in GTA Online include the Panic Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts. These can be earned by completing the Cayo Perico Heist Finale.

How can players earn the Panic Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts in GTA Online?

Complete the Cayo Perico Finale to unlock

- Panic Prolaps Basketball Top

Steal Secondary Loot during Cayo Perico Heist to unlock

- Panic Prolaps Basketball Shorts#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 4, 2021

To complete the Cayo Perico Heist, players will first need to head down to the Music Locker and meet with Miguel Madrazo. They will then be instructed to buy a Kosatka Submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry that will serve as the base of operations for the Heist.

Aboard the Kosatka, players will meet Pavel, who will be their main ally and contact for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. Players can choose to play through the Setup missions/Scoping missions and the Heist Finale all by themselves, as this is the first Heist in GTA Online that can be played solo.

After completing the Cayo Perico Heist Finale, players will eventually receive their ProLaps Basketball Top and Shorts in their Wardrobe.

The Cayo Perico Heist is GTA Online's biggest heist ever, as it was marketed ahead of its release. With a significant amount of set-up and preparation involved, players will thoroughly enjoy themselves while scouring the island and opening up different possibilities for the Heist Finale.