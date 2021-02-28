The popular belief is that GTA 5 is all about guns, explosions, and general criminal mayhem. While not entirely incorrect, there is more to the game than just that.

Most of the player's time in GTA 5's Story Mode is spent completing the story missions or engaging in a plethora of side activities by going around exploring the open-world.

One of the side activities that a player can choose is investing in the stock market. The stock market can be accessed through the player's phone, where the player can choose to buy, sell, or trade stocks as they please. Doing so may even affect the value of a company's stock.

This kind of cause-and-effect makes for a very engaging gameplay system in GTA 5.

The "Trading Pure Alpha" achievement catches the business magnate player's attention immediately. This article details how to get it.

How to earn the "Trading Pure Alpha" achievement in GTA 5?

The achievement itself is straightforward and doesn't require meticulous planning and precise execution. However, the player can easily make a bad trade if they don't pick the right stocks.

The best way to go about earning the achievement is to complete Lester's Assassination missions, buy the right stocks, and sell them at the right point in time. This will easily get the player a bunch of money for very little work in GTA 5.

The best way to earn the most money out of Lester's Assassination missions is to hold off on completing them until the very end of the game, after The Big Score. Ideally, players will have enough money amassed by then in GTA 5 and invest way more than they would be able to at the start.

