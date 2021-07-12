How to easily complete Dispatch missions in GTA Online

GTA Online has a myriad of entertaining game modes, including many types of deathmatches and races. Missions are also a major aspect of the game, provided by story characters.

Madrazo Dispatch Services, or just Dispatch, is a collection of six Contact Missions provided to players by Martin Madrazo. These are available from the beginning of the game and are accessible for two to four players.

These are basically assassination missions where the main objective is to eliminate one or more targets. Most of the targets are associates of Madrazo, deemed to be loose ends for one reason or another.

GTA Online: All details about Dispatch missions

In GTA Online, players can access dispatch missions by using the in-game phone and choosing Jobs. They cannot start the missions solo as these tasks require a minimum of two players for completion.

List of Dispatch missions in GTA Online

Dispatch I - Players need to travel to Mission Row Police Station to eliminate a former friend of Madrazo.

Dispatch II - Players have to infiltrate the Merryweather HQ to assassinate an undercover FIB agent.

Dispatch III - This mission requires the execution of a translator at the Los Santos International Airport.

Dispatch IV - Madrazo orders the player to take out his former dealer at the recycling plant in La Puerta.

Dispatch V - This mission is different from the rest as players have to kill an entire crew. Madrazo grants access to two helicopters for this hit; an unarmed Buzzer and a Maverick. There are a total of five targets across different locations, and killing the first target begins a seven-minute timer to finish the mission.

Dispatch VI - The final Dispatch mission also has multiple targets, but they are part of a convoy that spawns on Davis Avenue. The number of targets varies depending on the number of players.

How to complete Dispatch missions in GTA Online easily

Stealth is critical in most missions, and finishing them earlier does not provide any bonus, instead granting a smaller reward. Thus, players should take their time with these missions and avoid detection before dispatching their targets.

However, this is not feasible for all missions, such as the first and last two. Remaining undetected also makes the tasks more straightforward as the target remains unaware and is easy to kill.

Edited by Ravi Iyer