What are the easiest ways to get a helicopter in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition? (No cheats)

The GTA games only introduced helicopters two years before San Andreas was released in 2004. By the time players met CJ, they were also very excited to check out his flying skills.

Not only had the flying mechanics improved, but there were a host of new helicopters to choose from, including an upgraded Sea Sparrow. It has a mounted machinegun and could be found near the dam in the north.

This article looks at the easiest ways for gamers to get a helicopter in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition without using any cheat codes.

There are a few free helicopters in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The easiest way to get a helicopter in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is to steal one from the designated locations around the map. Users can usually expect to find a helicopter or two at various airports and military bases.

Once CJ has access to the entire GTA San Andreas map, there are some straightforward ways to get hold of their first helicopter.

Most well-known easy-to-get helicopter

Most players know they can easily claim the Hunter or Helibob helicopters from the military base at Area 69. Once Bone County in the northern part of the San Andreas map has opened up, and CJ has access to the airstrip, he is very close to the military base.

Within minutes, CJ could storm the base and take any of the military helicopters, as well as a Rhino tank, and bring them back to his hanger on the airstrip.

Easy and fun way to get helicopter without cheats

If users are going to San Fierro, there is a fun way to pull off an impressive jump on their way that will get them a Maverick helicopter. It is recommended to get hold of a Sanchez motorbike to pull off the jump with ease.

As gamers drive out of the countryside north of Flint County, as seen in the above video, they can ramp their bikes off a ridge and launch CJ over the water and into the San Fierro Airport. Here, CJ can claim his free Maverick helicopter, which he does in style, not with cheats.

