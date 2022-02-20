How to find Landstalker in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Finding a Landstalker in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is part of the Import/Export missions available in the game once Tommy has purchased the Sunshine Autos showroom.

The Lanstalker is an SUV found in Vice City modeled on the 1984-1990 Jeep Wagoneer, with inspiration from the Chevrolet S-10. However, this vehicle and newer variants can be found throughout the series, appearing in all major GTA titles from GTA 3 to GTA 5.

This article hopes to help players find the Landstalker SUV in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

This common GTA Vice City vehicle is easy to find

The YouTube video above shows GTA Vice City gamers where to find all vehicles for the Import/Export mission, starting with the Landstalker. In the video, the gamer located the target SUV on the dirtbike track in Downtown Vice City.

In other videos from the game's original version, the vehicle was found in a mansion on Starfish Island. This has led most fans of the series to consider the locations of the cars that might have been updated for the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Import/Export missions from Sunshine Autos require players to purchase the business property near Little Havana. Tommy Vercetti bought the car showroom from retired footballer BJ Smith and changed the name from BJ's Used Autos back to its original title. This property cost Tommy around $50,000 in the game.

Landstalker is the first car on the first list in GTA Vice City (Image via YouTube @GTA Series Videos)

Once he owns this business, Tommy needs to fill it with vehicles to start turning a profit. This enables missions where players must steal 24 cars for Sunshine Autos. These cars are split up into four separate lists containing six cars each. There is an element to this mission that reminds gamers of the movie Gone in 60 Seconds, with Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie.

Immediately after buying the showroom, players will find the first list of cars to steal by the underground garage entrance. As seen in the image above, the Landstalker is at the top of the first vehicle list.

Players looking to find the Landstalker now in the game should follow the video's advice showing it in Downtown Vice City. However, if the car is not there for whatever reason, its new location will be highlighted on the map, and players will know for sure that the vehicle will respawn in new places.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar