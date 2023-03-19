How to fix the $-99999999 bounty hack in GTA Online?

PC players are experiencing yet another $-99999999 bounty hack in GTA Online. They don't actually lose any money. However, they will constantly see an annoying message talking about a player surviving the $-99999999 bounty that you obviously did not place on them.

Some gamers don't want to be spammed with useless text boxes. Thankfully, the solution is quite simple. GTA Online players just need to set their Message Frequency to one hour.

Note: This fix doesn't permanently remove the player's ability to receive spam. It merely lessens how often you'll receive it.

Here is how GTA Online players can temporarily remove the $-99999999 bounty hack

Here is a step-by-step guide on how GTA Online players can lessen how often they get bombarded by the $-99999999 bounty hack spam:

Pause the game. You will want to be somewhere where other players can't eliminate you. Head to 'Settings.' Head to 'Notifications.' Set 'Message Frequency' to "1 Hour."

Hence, you should only get that annoying message once an hour. Do note that anyone seeking to do Dax's new Last Dose missions will want to shorten that duration in order to receive his phone call. Once you start that new storyline, feel free to set Message Frequency back to "1 hour" to avoid the bounty hack spam.

A photo demonstrating how the solution works (Image via PLTytus)

It is worth mentioning that this new exploit could affect a player in GTA 5. Similarly, GTA Online players in any lobby can experience the annoying $-99999999 bounty message. Do note that this problem is solely for the PC playerbase. Console gamers aren't getting inundated by this spam at the moment.

Astute PC players should recognize that something similar happened with a player named b*llstortured. Other accounts have been reported using different names.

If readers were to look at Rockstar Support's community page, they would see a plethora of posts from other gamers suffering from the $-99999999 bounty spam.

Many gamers are complaining about this new hack

All of these posts could be seen in a row, showing how prevalent this issue is (Image via Rockstar Support)

Not every player knows about limiting how often they receive the $-99999999 bounty message. Thus, PC GTA Online players have been posting about this topic on social media and the Rockstar Support page quite frequently as of late.

There is no timeframe for when Rockstar Games will try to fix this issue. Similar exploits have been patched in the past, yet new ones often arise. One can only hope that GTA Online's weak security doesn't lead to another massive problem in the future, similar to how it happened back when accounts could get corrupted by other players.

The default option for Message Frequency is "2 minutes," which is why many players tend to get this spam message as often as they do. Just remember to set it to "1 hour" to limit the frequency of obtaining the $-99999999 bounty text boxes.

It is also advisable to share this information with other players, so more people know how to remediate this issue temporarily. Rockstar Games had not commented on this major exploit's reintroduction to the PC scene by the time this article was written.

