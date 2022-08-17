How to submit a support ticket for GTA Online?

There isn't anything much worse in GTA Online than losing a precious vehicle, costing players millions of dollars for nothing. Fortunately, there is a way to submit a support ticket to Rockstar Games. Furthermore, one doesn't need to lose a vehicle to submit a support ticket, either.

As long as players have lost anything due to a bug or something else unintentionally, they're free to contact Rockstar Games via this method. If Rockstar Games can verify what was submitted through that support ticket, then that player will get reimbursed.

How GTA Online players can submit a support ticket to Rockstar Games

There are a few points worth mentioning before getting into the important part of submitting a support ticket for any GTA Online-related problem:

Don't submit multiple tickets, as that is unlikely to get Rockstar Games to answer the way that you'd want.

Don't fabricate details on them, either, since the company can easily verify if the player is telling the truth or not.

It might take a while for somebody to respond to the player.

With that out of the way, here is how players can submit a support ticket to Rockstar Games:

Visit https://support.rockstargames.com. Click on Grand Theft Auto V. Click on the subject relevant to your problem. If it's gameplay-related, click on Online Play. Select any relevant category for your issue from this point onward. Select the platform you use for GTA Online. Fill out the information that is asked of you in this section.

At the bottom of those forms is a button that reads "SUBMIT WEB TICKET." Below that is a message that Rockstar Support will respond within 48 hours.

List of topics to submit a ticket for in GTA Online

How it looks like on desktop (Image via Rockstar Games)

The relevant grievances to submit a ticket for GTA Online include:

Can't Login

GTAV Migration

Missing In-Game Item

Shark Card Purchase

Gameplay Progress

Achievements and Trophies

Gameplay Issue

Report Cheating

Report A Player Group

Ban or Suspension

The last two options aren't meaningful to use. Clicking on "Ban or Suspension" will tell one that all bans and suspensions are final, so there is no appeal option here. Coupled with that, "Report a Player Group" is similar in that the page will tell players to report groups through the in-game menu or the Social Club.

Otherwise, every other option on that list works as one would expect. Keep in mind that there are no guarantees that Rockstar will reimburse the player when it comes to gameplay issues.

GTA+ members need to use the GTA+ Membership option (Image via Rockstar Games)

It’s worth noting that players can also submit issues with their GTA+ membership through Rockstar Support. However, it isn't done through "Online Play" like all of the other previously listed topics. Instead, players will need to click on "GTA+ Membership" and then select either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S option.

Rockstar Support also has an FAQ at the bottom of the website for anybody curious enough to know if others are having the same problem.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul