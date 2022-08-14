GTA Online beginner tip: Don’t replace a car when placing a new vehicle in garage

One of the most common mistakes in GTA Online is replacing a car in a garage without knowing what that feature actually does. The prompt given to players in this process is misleading. In fact, it is technically accurate to assume that they are replacing one vehicle with another.

However, the replaced vehicle ends up getting deleted from the game. Few would assume it's moved somewhere else, which is definitely not the case. The best way to fix this problem is to contact Rockstar Support and hope that they will reimburse the player in some way.

Replacing a car in a garage in GTA Online doesn't do what most players would assume

The above video shows how the basic interaction takes place, particularly around 1:27. That's when the following infamous prompt first appears, stating:

"A vehicle must be replaced in your Garage to store your current vehicle."

This message has bamboozled many GTA Online players, both beginners and veterans alike. If they replace an expensive vehicle that costs them millions of dollars, that means they just flushed their precious down the drain.

That's why it's imperative for beginners to not repeat this mistake. Instead, they should manually move their vehicles from one garage to another rather than lazily using this prompt.

Both Reddit comments shown above came from a recently popular Reddit post where the second user lost his Oppressor Mk II. The first comment here is in response to the infamous "replace vehicle" prompt, along with a reconfirmation that Rockstar can reimburse players if they fall for this noob trap.

The second comment shown here was from the original OP of that thread, who confirmed that they also fell for this prompt. Although the user was also fortunate enough to get reimbursed, it took a pushback from them in this instance.

How to avoid this noob trap?

The easiest way to avoid this issue is not to try and place a car into an already full garage. It's not difficult to move one car to another location, so it's better to do that rather than risk losing millions of dollars. If one does see this message, simply cancel out of it and place the vehicle somewhere else. It's worth mentioning that this issue isn't new.

This prompt has been around since the beginning of GTA Online. Every now and then, one can easily see a comment on social media talking about it. The above Reddit post came from two years ago, whereas the previous two posts in this article were shared on August 12, 2022.

Inevitably, more complaints will surface as long as GTA Online doesn't fix this prompt. At the very least, Rockstar Games could make the prompt more obvious in its result.

What to do if you fell for this prompt and lost an expensive car?

GTA Online players who, unfortunately, fall for this problem can do the following:

Go to the official support page. Here is a hyperlink that will take players straight to it. Select Online Play. Select Gameplay Issue. Select the relevant platform. Fill out all the information that Rockstar asks for in this section.

Rockstar Support will eventually respond to the player's inquiry. If the issue is legitimate, they will probably get proper reimbursement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul