GTA Online "files required to play" error: How to fix and more details

The new GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update is going to be released today, and it will be one of the biggest updates Rockstar Games has released in a while.

Because of how dynamic this update will be, there is a high chance of many players encountering problems opening up their game. Even worse, they will get the "Files required to play" error when they try to open up their game.

To aid them in fixing this problem, this article will provide players with a guide to how they can fix the "Files required to play" error when they are trying to play GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

A guid to fixing the "files required to play" error in GTA Online

The first and foremost thing that players should do is check their internet connection before opening the game, just to make sure there is nothing obvious that players missed. They can check their network by following the steps below:

Select Settings.

Go to Network.

Change the connected network on the console.

PC fix

If their internet connection is working perfectly but the error keeps popping up when they open the game, then should follow the following steps:

Players have to access the Control Panel on their Windows computer to discover the Firewall settings.

Once it's been located, select "Outbound rules" under Advanced Settings.

Players must now guarantee that GTA5.exe is unblocked.

Additionally, they must right-click and choose "Allow" if it is prohibited.

Console fix

Players on consoles might need to adjust their DNS Internet Settings in order for GTA Online to function correctly. The following configurations seem to work best for the game to successfully connect to the servers:

For Primary: 84.200.69.80

84.200.69.80 For Secondary: 84.200.70.40

How to change DNS settings

Generally, players must first access their network settings, then switch to LAN. After that, they must locate the DNS settings and change them to manual mode to see two new sections referred to as primary and secondary settings.

Here are the steps to follow:

Xbox

Locate the Settings option on your Xbox One home screen by opening it.

Players must now select "Network" and then click on "Advanced options."

Click Manual under DNS settings change it.

Playstation

Access the Home Screen.

Open Network and go to the Home Screen.

Players then need to go to the Custom Setup option under Connection Type.

Choose "Automatic IP Address Settings" and "Do Not Specify" from this point on.

Go to the DNS Settings now and select Manual.

Conclusion

The reinstall method is one of the unofficial ways of fixing this problem. If players are still facing issues with their version of GTA Online, they might have to reinstall the game again so that all of their files get allocated properly.

If the problem still persists, the best thing they can do is reach out to Rockstar Support with this issue via an email. At least with this method, they would get some official help.

