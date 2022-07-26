How to get airpods for free in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: A step-by-step guide

GTA Online's new summer update has brought many new features, additions and items along with it, things that players from the GTA Online community had awaited for a long time. Players can clearly see from the early patch notes that Rockstar Games has taken fan feedback into account in the last few months.

With all of the new additions that have come with this update, Rockstar Games has also put in some surprising items that players weren't expecting at all to be in the game. One of the most surprising of them have to be the AirPods, which are exclusively available for Grand Theft Auto+ members.

These AirPods are only accessible to the Grand Theft Auto+ members and unfortunately cannot be bought by normal players yet. This article will present more information about Airpods in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Only GTA+ members can get AirPods with the Summer Update for GTA Online

To get this AirPod in Grand Theft Auto Online, players just need to follow these steps:

Be a member of Grand Theft Auto+ and download the new summer Criminal Enterprises update that was released today. Players have to go to a clothing store The AirPod should be under the Earphone category. There, players can get the AirPod for free.

This is the perfect accessory to show off that they are different than the average Grand Theft Auto Online player.

Other free items available for GTA+ members

Along with this, AirPod players will also get many different accessories to wear the moment they log on to Grand Theft Auto Online. Here are some of the highlights:

Apricot Perseus Cap

Gold Beat Off Earphones

Apricot Perseus Track Pants

All of these items seem expensive in nature, so it makes sense that they are exclusively available and free for Grand Theft Auto+ members.

Any GTA$ costs related to these skills regarding the CEO, MC president or VIP will no longer apply to Grand Theft Auto+ Members. Additionally, fees for requests for vehicles through the Interaction Menu will be removed, and Grand Theft Auto+ Members who operate auto shops will not have to pay to fix Import/Export Vehicle Cargo through August 31.

The new Lampadati Corsita sports vehicle and two special liveries for this new Italian speedster will be given out to Grand Theft Auto+ Members for free as well These liveries are the Graphic Montage and Geometric Shapes, respectively.

The previous week's Grand Theft Auto+ update provided players with even more accessories to get and show off how special they are. The following were some of the limited edition clothes that came out in the previous update:

The Yellow Wireframe Bodysuit

Blue & Yellow Glow Shades

Yellow Checked Round Shades

The Session Glow Necklace

The Yellow & Blue Camo Livery for the Oppressor Mk II, Bravado Half-Track, and the Übermacht Revolter

All of this, along with the unique AirPod, clearly presents to the community how much of an exclusive and different experience GTA+ membership can provide them with.

