Where can players buy jewelry in GTA 5?

Character customisation has always been a big part of the GTA 5 franchise. Apart from clothes, jewelry is one aspect where players can choose to display their own chosen esthetic. Despite the game's release over 8 years ago, many players still don't know where to find jewelry for their characters.

GTA 5 players are aware that there are three clothing stores in GTA 5, either Binco, Suburban, or Ponsonbys. Normally players might think that there might be many jewelry options for Michael, Franklin, and Trevor in the game. In GTA Online, players can buy jewelry from various locations.

So, where should players go to get some amazing jewelry in GTA 5?

There is only one store that players can buy jewelry from in GTA 5

Despite GTA Online boasting more than one place to buy chains or earrings for a player's avatar, in GTA 5, there is only one store that sells jewelry.

Players of GTA 5 can use Ponsonbys for all of their jewelry needs in the game. Regardless of the preferred store location; whether Rockford Hills, Portland Drive or Cougar Avenue, players can head into Ponsonbys and get themselves some jewelry.

The other thing about GTA 5 is that only Franklin can buy jewelry in story mode. Michael and Trevor do not have an option to add items such as jewelry. Perhaps because Michael may believe that he is too old for it; and Trevor most likely, to put it in his words but politely, "Does not care for that sort of thing."

These are simply guesses, but the fact remains that Franklin alone can buy jewelry in GTA 5.

GTA 5: Franklin and his jewelry

Players need to take Franklin to the nearest Ponsonbys store and walk inside to the store's right, where they will find two glass cases seemingly holding earrings, wallets, and ties, amongst other things.

Franklin can only add earrings to his character in GTA 5. This is probably because many of the chains and watches seen in GTA Online are from DLC and numerous updates. Thus, without GTA Online, earrings are the only items that players can get as jewelry for Franklin.

With up to a dozen or more different types of earrings available at Ponsonbys in GTA 5, players can choose which ones they think suit Franklin the best. The 'De Koch Platinum Studs' earrings are the most expensive at $5,250, but worth seem well worth the price. They add a bit more affluence and panache to the character.

