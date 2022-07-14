How to get the duffel bag in GTA Online with exploit

GTA Online is one of the best multiplayer experiences the series has offered so far, and one of the reasons players love it is due to its customizable options.

The game offers a huge collection of items and accessories that players can use to customize their characters. The free mode of the game is where players can show each other’s unique outfits while wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Santos. One item that players like to carry is the famous duffel bag.

Players are demanding that Rockstar add the item as a wearable accessory in GTA Online. Even though it is not available to purchase in any of the clothing stores in the game, there’s a workaround to equip it in the game.

Exploring the history of Duffel bags in the GTA series

Even though bags first appeared in Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 4 was the first one where players could wear a Duffel bag in the following missions:

Waste Not Want Knots

Three Leaf Clover

To Live and Die in Alderney

If the Price is Right

Afterward, the duffel bag also appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony Drug Wars. It can also be seen during Pegorino’s Pride mission, where it was worn first by Jimmy Pegorino and later by Niko Bellic. When it comes to The Lost & Damned, none of the backpacks have been seen.

Duffel bags made their return to the current GTA 5, where they can be seen multiple times throughout the story mode:

During the jewelry store robbery scene

During the mission Friend Request, where Michael carries a bomb in a backpack

During the first trailer of the game, where people are climbing the mountain

Lastly, the famous Duffel bag also appears in Grand Theft Auto Online. It can be seen during The Pacific Standard Job Heist. In the mission Prologue, an olive green-colored Duffel bag can also be seen.

Even though players can wear the bag when on missions, they can't purchase it like any other clothing item or accessory in the game. None of the games offer such freedom to equip the fan-favorite item.

A way to equip a Duffel bag in GTA Online

As Rockstar hasn’t officially made the Duffel bag an accessory to be purchased in GTA Online, it didn’t take long before players found an exploit in the game to get the leather accessory.

The most favorable method that players can use to try to get the bag is the good old-school “Save Outfit” method in any Mask Store/Clothing Store. Here’s a step-by-step way to get a Duffel bag in the game:

Launch “The Pacific Standard Job” heist.

Instead of completing the heist, go to any Discount Store or Clothing Store in the game

Select the “Save Outfit” option and save the Duffel bag outfit.

Once players follow the steps mentioned above, they should be able to get the Duffel bag even after completing the said mission. Even if players get the Duffel bag, it will be removed from the saved outfits once players die in the game.

In conclusion, GTA Online is filled with a lot of glitches and exploits that players can use to gain an advantage in the game. However, they should note that these exploits won’t stay forever as Rockstar usually fixes these via regular updates.

