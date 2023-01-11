How to get the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack in 2023

The GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack might still be useful for newer players in 2023.

Since the game is nearly a decade old, newer players are likely hesitant to approach it. They won't have the funds to keep up with other players, let alone vehicles to drive or businesses to run. However, the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack offers a potential solution.

According to Rockstar Games' official website, the starter pack is worth over $10,000,000 (in-game money). Here's how you can get the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack in 2023.

New players can buy the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack from the Microsoft Store or Steam

It costs $9.99 on Steam and the Microsoft Store

The GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack can be purchased directly from online stores. PC players will need to use Steam, while Xbox One and Xbox Series X players must use the Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, it's currently "unavailable for purchase" on the PlayStation Store.

You will also need a copy of GTA 5 beforehand since it already has the online mode installed. Depending on the platform you use, you may also need to sign up for an account before buying the starter pack.

On a related note, the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack is also bundled with premium versions of GTA 5. This is known as the Premium Online Edition, and it's available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Used copies of the game typically sell for $10-20 online.

Here's what newer players can expect

Those who purchase the pack will receive $1,000,000 right away. The GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack also contains several properties and vehicles. Here's a look at the free businesses and safehouses:

Maze Bank West Executive Office

Paleto Forest Gunrunning Bunker

Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory

Great Chaparral Biker Clubhouse

1561 San Vitas Street Apartment

1337 Exceptionalists Way 10 Car Garage

You will also be able to drive the following vehicles, all without having to pay for anything:

Banshee

Coquette Classic

Dune FAV

Enus Windsor

Huntley S

Maibatsu Frogger

Obey Omnis

Turismo R

Pegassi Vortex

Western Zombie Chopper

Last but not least, you will receive the following bonus items with the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack:

Biker Tattoos

Compact Grenade Launcher

Compact Rifle

Import / Export Outfits

Marksman Rifle

Stunt Race Outfits

As previously stated, the entire starter pack is worth over $10,000,000. When calculating the costs altogether, the overall value reaches $13,045,385.

Additional info about the pack

The starter pack was first released back in 2017. Of course, a lot has changed in the past five years or so, and newer players won't be getting any of the modern vehicles or weapons with the starter pack.

With that said, the $1,000,000 can be used to purchase recently released vehicles, and the businesses you get are still useful in 2023.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes