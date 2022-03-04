How to get the Heavy Rifle in GTA Online (30% discount for this week)

Now is a great time for GTA Online players to purchase a Heavy Rifle.

The powerful gun was originally meant to show up in GTA 5 but was put on the cutting room floor. Rockstar Games decided to bring it back for GTA Online as part of the Contract DLC update. It's functionally similar to the Carbine Rifle, although there are some key differences.

With that said, the Heavy Rifle is currently sold at a discounted price this week. There are a few ways that GTA Online players can get their hands on this weapon. However, even with the lowered costs, players still need a lot of money to purchase it.

Here's what GTA Online players need to know about the Heavy Rifle (30% off this week)

The Contract DLC is a celebration of Franklin Clinton and his friends. So it only makes sense for a GTA 5-related weapon to make its return, albeit one that was cut from development.

If GTA Online players want to get themselves a Heavy Rifle, they should know where to find it first.

Availability

Players can start from any rank if they want to buy the Heavy Rifle. Here are two main locations they need to look out for:

Ammu-Nation : $450,000

: $450,000 Agency Armory: Owner's discount at 5%

Keep in mind that both the Agency and Armory upgrades are considerably expensive. Agencies cost anywhere from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000, while the Armory is worth $720,000.

How good is the Heavy Rifle?

Overall, the Heavy Rifle is very well-balanced. It deals similar damage to the Advanced Rifle but has a fire rate of the Carbine Rifle. Players will find it very effective in close-range combat. However, it's rather lacking at longer distances.

The Heavy Rifle normally carries 30 rounds, but this can be upgraded to 60 rounds in total. Players can also try adding various customizations, such as a grip to improve weapon accuracy.

Get a 30% discount for this week only

From now until March 9th, GTA Online players can get a 30% discount on the Heavy Rifle. For example, the Ammu-Nation price would go from $450,000 to $315,000. It's a relatively good deal, even if it doesn't seem like much. Players can spend the rest of their savings on customizations.

Better yet, players can also get other Contract DLC weapons at a discount, such as the Compact EMP Launcher and the Stun Gun.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh