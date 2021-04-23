How to get to the top of the Maze Tower in GTA Online?

Los Santos' skyline has always been a particular obsession of the GTA community as the tallest structures always pose a very appealing prospect to the players. Jumping off the highest points on the map or simply taking in the view from the very top of Los Santos is something that fans have always been fascinated with.

If players want to get a bird's-eye view of the city in GTA Online, all they must do is scale the Maze Bank Tower. The rooftop of Maze Bank Tower is the highest point in Los Santos, and getting up can require a bit of legwork.

There are several ways to reach the top of Maze Bank Tower, and none of them involve getting inside a lift. GTA Online players must put all their resourcefulness to good use and figure out a way to get on top.

Getting to the top of the Maze Tower in GTA Online

Take a chopper/jet

Chances are, players would already have a Buzzard Attack Chopper or a similar chopper lying around in GTA Online. Simply take the chopper and fly up to the top of the Maze Bank Tower and land.

Parachute in

This method significantly requires more work and skill. For this to work, players must ideally achieve enough altitude in order to have the maximum airtime to correct the course and have a decent landing.

Either a chopper or jet would do, but any jet apart from the Hydra significantly increases the chance of overshooting the target. Firstly, designate the Maze Bank Tower with a waypoint so as to have an accurate mark to land on.

Plus, players should also get a parachute from Ammu-Nation. The parachute will automatically be equipped when the player dives off of the aircraft. Controlling the directions mid-flight can be a bit challenging, but players should have little trouble landing as the rooftop is pretty wide.