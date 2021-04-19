5 best weapons and vehicles for heists in GTA Online

GTA Online features a number of missions, but none quite outclass the popularity of grand robberies that involve a bunch of life-threatening quests.

While heists allow players to rack up the big bucks and have one heck of a playday with friends and fellow fans, they also require a bit of investment. There are a number of assets players can purchase, but most don't come for peanuts, which is why players need to be wise with their hard-earned money.

This article talks about some of the best weapons and vehicles players should purchase for heists in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 weapons and vehicles for heists in GTA Online

#5 - Machine Pistol

Unlike many GTA Online weapons, the Machine Pistol is quite compact in nature and boasts a sturdy build. Its accuracy is beyond impressive, and its range is unbelievably long.

In a skilled player's hands, the Machine Pistol becomes a deadly symbol of power – exactly the kind of weapon GTA Online heists require.

#4 - Assault Shotgun

Image via GTA Wiki

Shotguns are popular for a number of reasons. They are incredibly accurate, exceptionally destructive, and unbelievably quiet.

The Assault Shotgun, in particular, comes equipped with an amazing suppressor that allows the player to dispatch the enemy guards without alerting anyone. For the kind of dangerous heists GTA Online features, the Assault Shotgun is a wonderful weapon.

#3 - The Insurgent Pick Up Custom

If style and deadly power were to be blended, the result would be the Insurgent Pick Up Custom, one of the most indestructible vehicles featured in GTA Online.

This beast of a vehicle is essentially an upgraded variant of the Insurgent. The modified version comes equipped with an incredibly useful two-hitch.

On top of being an armored vehicle, the Insurgent Pick Up Custom can also be equipped with bullet-proof windows upon customization, making for one of the most powerful vehicles in GTA Online.

#2 - The Vigilante

The Vigilante has been in the news before as the most daunting car featured in GTA Online. If looks alone were enough to send virtual goons running for the hills, the Vigilante would have dominated the streets of every Online Lobby.

This one-of-a-kind vehicle boasts an intimidating aerodynamic design with two iconic pronged fings dominating the front end of the car. In the looks department, the Vigilante leaves every other GTA Online vehicle in the dust.

As for performance, the Vigilante barely requires any input and hosts great acceleration. Considering how tricky heists can get, the Vigilante is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online.

#1 - The Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is and has always been the king of all bullet-proof vehicles in GTA Online.

Not only does this beast of a weapon come equipped with indestructible armor, but it also boasts bullet-resistant windows and panels. With that kind of protection on hand, the player would have to be quite sluggish to perform poorly in a heist mission.